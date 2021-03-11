Cougars hope they have put slump in the past

South boys trip up No. 3-ranked Eastview
With section playoffs scheduled to begin next week, this would be a good time for a team to pull out of a slump.
Lakeville South appeared to do just that Saturday night in a 70-57 victory over Eastview that featured crisp playmaking and solid defense. The Cougars, who dropped to 4-4 on Feb. 8, have won seven of nine since then and were 11-6 overall with one regular-season game remaining.
“Earlier in the season we reached a point where all of us – coaches and players – had to take a look at what we were doing and find the areas we needed to improve,” South coach Joe Janquart said. “It’s not that we had to start at square one, but we needed to get back to our roots.”
The victory over No. 3-ranked Eastview won’t get the Cougars back in the South Suburban Conference title picture as they started the week four games behind the Lightning. But it will keep South on track for potential success in what appears to be a balanced Class 4A, Section 1 tournament. Four teams in the section – Lakeville South, Farmington, Owatonna and Rochester Century – had 10 to 13 victories entering the final week of the regular season.
South started the season ranked second in Class 4A by Minnesota Basketball News and won its first three games. Things went a little sideways after that, including a confidence-shaking 28-point home-court loss to Lakeville North.
“We’ve dealt with a few things. The season is shorter (18 regular-season games instead of the usual 26) and all the games are in our conference,” Janquart said. “Over 26 games, you get to play around with different lineups and try different things. This season, every game is a grind. But all along, we wanted to be playing our best in March, and I think we’re doing that. The guys have stepped up.”
On Saturday, South took a 36-33 lead at halftime when senior guard Reid Patterson was fouled while trying a last-second three-pointer and made all three free throws. The Cougars pulled away in the second half, with Patterson scoring 22 points, junior forward Chase Androff 16 and junior forward Avery Mast 14. Sam Fliehe scored nine points.
It was only the fourth time all season an explosive Eastview lineup has been held to less than 60 points. “Eastview is very athletic, but I think we were able to make them take shots from places they didn’t want to take them,” Janquart said.
Junior guard Kenji Scales had a game-high 24 points for Eastview, with senior forward Henry Shannon III adding 12.
Despite losing to Lakeville South, Eastview (15-2) clinched the South Suburban championship with a 79-67 victory over Prior Lake on Tuesday. It’s the second consecutive conference title for the Lightning, which shared first place with Shakopee and Prior Lake last year.
Patterson is Lakeville South’s crunchtime player, but several other Cougars are becoming comfortable in their roles, Janquart said, including senior guard Trystan Ressler, a good three-point shooter. Mast and Andorff had some on-court struggles in midseason but have worked through them and are better off for it, the coach said.
Lakeville South defeated Farmington 62-51 on Tuesday as Patterson scored 21 points and Mast had 16. The Cougars close the regular season at home against Burnsville at 7 p.m. Friday. The Section 1 playoffs are scheduled to begin Wednesday, March 17, with the Cougars likely to get a first-round home game.
Eastview is on track for the No. 1 seed in Class 4A, Section 3, with the quarterfinal round scheduled March 17.
