South ranked ninth in Class AA
Lakeville South’s 5-2 victory over Lakeville North on Tuesday not only allowed South to retain the “Cat Cup,” it completed an undefeated run through the South Suburban Conference girls tennis schedule.
The Cougars, currently ranked ninth in Class AA, swept through nine conference matches, with the closest a 4-3 victory over 10th-ranked Burnsville. Lakeville South is 11-1 overall, with its only loss to No. 1-ranked Minnetonka. The Cougars also won an invitational tournament at New Prague.
Lakeville South has succeeded thanks to a deep lineup that includes senior Georgia Deml, who’s third on the school’s career victories list with 82. Four South players – Olivia Walker, Macey Glad, Michaela Sullivan and Elizabeth Payne – are 14-1 this season. The Cougars also have been strong in the classroom with a team grade-point average of 4.01.
Lakeville South closes its regular season at Northfield on Thursday. The Section 1AA team tournament is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Oct. 5, and run through Oct. 12. Rochester Mayo, ranked second in Class AA, is expected to be the top seed in the Section 1 tourney, with Lakeville South likely slotted in at second.
