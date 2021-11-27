South edges Maple Grove in Prep Bowl slugfest
Lakeville South’s five-year journey from rock bottom to the pinnacle of Minnesota high school football concluded with the Cougars’ 13-7 victory over Maple Grove in the Class 6A championship game Friday night.
South overhauled its program following a 1-8 season in 2016. It took a couple of years before the changes produced better results on the field, but the result is a winning streak that’s 21 and counting – and the school’s first Prep Bowl victory.
The Cougars (13-0) became the fifth Lakeville team to win a state title in football, including Lakeville High School’s victories in 1988, 1992 and 2003, and Lakeville North’s 2018 championship. Lakeville South reached the Prep Bowl one other time in 2006, losing to Eden Prairie in the large-school final.
Unlike many of the Cougars’ other 12 victories where the offense made explosive plays and put up big numbers, the state championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium was a slugfest. “Maple Grove gave us a dogfight like we haven’t seen all year,” senior linebacker Zach Juckel said.
South’s victory wasn’t assured until a couple of Cougars defenders pushed Maple Grove quarterback Jacob Kilzer out of bounds one yard short of a first down on a fourth-down scramble with less than one minute remaining.
The Crimson (12-1) contained South’s stable of running backs better than any opponent all season. But they couldn’t account for the running of quarterback Camden Dean, who scored both Cougars’ touchdowns, including the winning score on a 52-yard run with 3 minutes, 5 seconds remaining. Dean was South’s leading rusher with 109 yards on eight carries.
“The thing about our offense is, we have four guys who can carry the ball and they have eight gaps they have to defend,” South coach Ben Burk said. “If you’re the more physical team, don’t make mistakes and are consistent, eventually you’re going to pop a few.”
The championship game was scoreless at halftime, marking the only time all season the Cougars were shut out in the first half. When Maple Grove scored on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Kilzer to Tanner Albeck in the third quarter, the Crimson became only the second team to hold a lead against South this season.
It lasted about four minutes, or until Dean scored on a 28-yard run. The conversion tied the game 7-7, setting up the decisive fourth quarter.
The Cougars were at their own 11-yard line with 6:04 to play. An 18-yard run by Carson Hansen on second down gave them some breathing room. Five plays later, a wipeout block by offensive lineman Wyatt Ronn helped Dean break into the secondary on his game-winning 52-yard touchdown run.
Check back later for more about the Cougars’ Prep Bowl victory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.