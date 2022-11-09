Hansen catches three TD passes, defense shuts out White Bear Lake
Lakeville South’s rushing offense justifiably receives a lot of attention from opponents, fans and media, but there are days when the Cougars get to show there’s more in their portfolio.
One of those days was Nov. 5, when featured running back Carson Hansen scored three touchdowns – all receiving. Meanwhile, the Lakeville South defense forced seven turnovers and returned an interception for a touchdown as the Cougars defeated White Bear Lake 30-0 in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Second-round winners in Class 6A are declared section champions and state tournament qualifiers. The Cougars (8-2), last year’s state champions, advanced to their fourth consecutive state quarterfinal game and will play Stillwater (9-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Eden Prairie High School.
“I think we’re clicking,” said Lakeville South coach Ben Burk after the Cougars won their fifth game in a row. “In practice, we talked about having a really good week. When we watch our practice film, there’s less and less corrections that are happening. We’re in a good spot. We’ve been through the wringer and we’re healthy, and those are the two things you’re uncertain about when you play the schedule we play.”
Cougars quarterback Jacob Royse agreed. “I think we’re at our peak right now,” Royse said. “We work hard to prepare for these games to get to the state tournament because that’s our goal. We trust each other but we’ll also get on each other so that everybody stays accountable. If we make a mistake, we flush it and move on to the next play. That’s our big thing.”
Royse has 10 touchdown passes on a team known for run-first offense. Last week’s playoff game was scoreless until Lakeville South decided to unleash Hanson – who has rushed for 1,470 yards – as a receiver. Royse threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Hansen to give South the lead. A couple of minutes later, Hansen made a one-handed catch for a 33-yard score. He caught a 38-yard touchdown pass on the final play of the second quarter.
Burk has said he could see Hansen being a wide receiver in college football (Hansen has committed to Iowa State).
“You see (the receiving skill) in practice. You see it in camps,” Burk said. “That’s what makes him a special kid, and that’s why he’s going where he’s going.”
Royse has no illusions about the Cougars airing it out for the rest of their postseason run. “We’re a run-based offense,” he said. “We got it done through the air tonight, but we have to get back to our stuff and run the ball.”
South’s defense took it from there, holding White Bear Lake to 61 yards rushing and being directly responsible for the Cougars’ nine third-quarter points. The defense forced the Bears into an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone, resulting in a safety. Moments later Reese Volk returned an interception 35 yards for South’s final touchdown.
Senior linebacker Owen McCloud, South’s leader in tackles and interceptions, seemed to be everywhere in the White Bear Lake game. He intercepted two passes, recovered a fumble and made nine tackles.
Asked if he had a game like that before, McCloud said “maybe in youth (football), but not at the high school level. So yeah, it was kind of a special night.”
Stillwater also went against its tendency to win a playoff game last week. The Ponies are known for a high-flying passing offense guided by quarterback Max Shikenjanski but had two players rush for more than 100 yards in a 42-7 victory over Lakeville North.
“It’s not just (Shikenjanski). He’s got a stable of receivers that can really run and catch passes, and their defense is tough,” Burk said. “I’m just excited about the opportunity. There are eight teams left and we’re happy to be one of them.”
The Cougars’ seniors also were happy to win their last game on their home field. Their remaining games will be at neutral sites.
“This is our home,” Royse said of the Lakeville South High School field. “This is where we played our whole life. We would never want to end on a loss here.”
Stillwater 42, Lakeville North 7
Lakeville North was flying high with three consecutive victories, including the last two over teams with winning records. The Panthers crashed back to earth as Stillwater broke open the Nov. 4 Class 6A playoff game with a 21-point second quarter.
The Ponies’ Max Shikenjanski, one of the top quarterbacks in the state, passed for two touchdowns but had just 75 yards total. Stillwater did most of its damage on the ground as two Ponies running backs gained more than 100 yards.
Stillwater (9-1) will play Lakeville South in the Class 6A quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Friday at Eden Prairie High School.
Lakeville North (4-6) was held to 120 yards. The Panthers, trailing 28-0 at halftime, got on the board on their first possession of the third quarter with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Riley Grossman to Caleb Peterson. Both players are sophomores.
Senior defensive back Jackson Young led North with 10 tackles, including eight unassisted.
