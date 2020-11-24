Fourth-quarter rally gets South past STMA
Four years ago, an undefeated season was the farthest thing from the minds of anybody associated with Lakeville South football.
The Cougars were 1-8, lost their last six games and failed to score a touchdown in five of those. A new head coach came in during the off-season. The incoming freshmen might have wondered what they were getting into.
“Look at us now,” said Reid Patterson, one of those freshmen in the 2017 season and a starting quarterback and safety this year.
Patterson and the rest of the now-senior class propelled Lakeville South to an 8-0 record in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, closing with a 14-13 victory over St. Michael-Albertville in a Class 6A second-round playoff game last Friday. It is the first undefeated varsity season in the 16 years of South football.
“It’s been four years building up to this moment,” Patterson said. “Starting out we weren’t very good, but now we’re undefeated. I’m really proud of every single senior out here.”
With the state-ordered four-week “pause” on high school athletics ending the football playoffs one week earlier than planned, Lakeville South finished as one of six teams to win a second-round game in the Class 6A tourney. Three of the six were undefeated, the others being Rosemount and Eden Prairie.
But No. 1-ranked Lakeville South likely had the toughest second-round matchup. STMA was 6-2, with both losses coming to unbeaten teams (Eden Prairie and South). South and STMA weren’t scheduled to meet, but each team’s original Round 2 opponent had to withdraw because of COVID-19 concerns.
The Knights had control for the better part of three quarters Friday before big plays by the South defense changed momentum and gave the Cougars’ offense a chance to do what it’s done all year.
The key defensive plays included stopping a two-point conversion try after the Knights’ second touchdown and a third-down sack by Cade Ahrenholz and Zak Endres, forcing a 42-yard field goal attempt that missed and kept it a one-score game with 5 minutes, 50 seconds remaining. The Cougars drove 80 yards, ending with Josh Jacobson’s 2-yard touchdown run with 20.9 seconds remaining, followed by Justin Loer’s conversion to give them their first lead.
“I think our defense is underrated,” said Ben Burk, who has coached in the Lakeville South program every season but one since 2012 and was named head coach midway through the 2019 season. “As a program we want to be really good on defense. We put our best athletes on defense. When push comes to shove, they step up. We’ve put up a lot of points on teams, but we haven’t given up many points, either. It’s been really good to watch those guys get a moment to shine.”
The defense had a chance to shine, giving the Cougars their chance to survive. Although the offense didn’t have the explosive plays fans came to expect in the regular season, it started moving the ball steadily in the third quarter. A 14-play drive concluded with a 5-yard run by Patterson on the first play of the fourth quarter, cutting STMA’s lead to 13-7.
“We might not have been in as many tough situations as STMA this season, but coach Burk said we could do it and we believed him,” said Ahrenholz, a senior defensive end.
The South defense spent a lot of time on the field and kept performing. Junior linebacker Zach Juckel was involved in 22 tackles, including five unassisted, and had two sacks. Ahrenholz and Endres had three sacks each. Defensive back Jacob Malinski was in on 11 tackles and caused a fumble in the second quarter that likely prevented STMA from taking a two-score lead.
“Our offense finally started rolling the way we usually do and our defense kept getting stops,” said Patterson, who was involved on 12 tackles while playing safety. “We couldn’t have asked for them to play any better.”
The Cougars weren’t quite safe after taking the lead. The Knights returned the kickoff to good field position and two plays later were close enough for a 40-yard field goal attempt that was wide left. The South celebration was on.
There were a lot of blowouts during the season for a South team that won its other seven games by at least 20 points, but things weren’t always smooth. The Cougars went several games – including Friday’s – without their highest-profile player, senior defensive end/tight end and Wisconsin commit Riley Mahlman.
“We had a lot of players who have been out,” said Ahrenholz, who will play hockey at Colorado College. “We had to overcome that. We knew the whole season we’d have obstacles to overcome, and we did. Tonight was just another obstacle.
“I’ll keep this memory for the rest of my life. It’s been a pleasure to play with these seniors, and I wouldn’t change a thing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.