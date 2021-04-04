Cougars denied in double overtime

Jackson Blake’s rebound goal at 2 minutes, 6 seconds of the second overtime gave Eden Prairie its first Class AA boys hockey championship since 2011 and denied Lakeville South its first-ever state title.
The goal ended the sixth championship game in state tournament history that went to a second overtime. The last time Eden Prairie won a championship 10 years ago the Eagles prevailed against Duluth East in the only three-overtime state boys hockey final.
Saturday night’s loss at Xcel Energy Center was the only one all season for Lakeville South, which finished 20-1-2.
Eden Prairie controlled play early and took the lead on a first-period goal by Carter Batchelder. But Lakeville South got stronger as the game progressed, tying it at 13:04 of the second period on Cam Boche’s goal with an assist by Tanner Ludtke.
The Cougars had the better scoring chances in the first overtime, including a shot by Ashton Dahms that beat Eden Prairie goalie Zach Hayes but banged off the outside of the goalpost.
It was Eden Prairie’s third consecutive state Class AA championship game following losses to Edina and Hill-Murray the previous two years. Lakeville South qualified for state for the third consecutive year and sixth time overall. The Cougars’ previous best finish at state was third in 2012.
More about the state tournament will appear later in Sun Thisweek Newspapers’ online and print editions.
