Nine South athletes earn individual championships
Lakeville South High School’s weightlifting team won a third consecutive varsity championship and fourth straight junior varsity title at the state meet March 12 in Moorhead.
The South team sent 20 athletes to the meet. All 20 scored team points for the Cougars, 19 earned medals for top-three finishes, and South claimed an unprecedented nine individual state champions.
Leading the way for the South varsity were seniors Laura Cochran, Zac Frederick and Mitch Myers, all closing their careers with individual state championships.
A Lindenwood University weightlifting commit, Cochran finished her high school career with her fourth individual state title. She hit 82 kilograms in the snatch, an all-time state female record regardless of weight classification.
Cochran also made an attempt at a 100Kg lift in the clean and jerk, 7Kg more than the state record she already held. While she just missed at 100Kg, her first clean and jerk lift of 93Kg matched her previous career best. Her total of 175Kg in the two lifts broke a state record Cochran already held.
Frederick totaled 165Kg with a 74Kg snatch and 91Kg clean and jerk in the 61Kg weight class, while Myers hit 110Kg in the snatch and a 136Kg clean and jerk for a 240Kg total in the 81Kg weight class. Both earned individual state titles in their final season with the Cougars.
Following the seniors, Nina Mergen won her sixth consecutive individual state title with a 45Kg snatch and 60Kg clean and jerk for a 105Kg total in the 45Kg weight class. Mergen set two state records in the process.
Also winning in the female division was Adrienne Mongeon in the 81Kg weight class, breaking all of her own state records. Mongeon started with a 76Kg lift in the snatch, followed by a 95Kg lift in the clean and jerk for a record total of 171Kg.
Emma Pastotnik took third place in the 55Kg class.
South placed all of its varsity athletes in the top three including Colton Rathke at 55Kg (second), Tyler Ebbighausen at 61Kg (third), Zach Campbell at 67Kg (second), Lance Thompson at 89Kg (second), and Owen McCloud at 102Kg (third).
One hundred of Minnesota’s best high school lifters competed at the state championships. Athletes advanced to state if they had either an automatic qualifying total or ranked in the top three at the end of the regular season. Varsity competition is for athletes 17 and older, with 10 weight classes each for males and females. The junior varsity meet is for athletes 16 and under. Individual finishes in male and female weight classes go toward determining team champions.
In the junior varsity division, Ayris Collins led the Cougars with her second state individual Title in the 76Kg class. Her best lifts of 50Kg in the snatch and 67Kg in the clean and jerk gave her a winning total of 117Kg.
Elijah Hathaway followed up with an individual championship at 49Kg for South with a 45Kg lift in the snatch and a 61Kg effort in the clean and jerk.
Almedin Konjaric also won a state JV championship in the 102+Kg class in his first year of competition. Konjaric posted a 72Kg snatch, 90Kg clean and jerk and 162Kg total.
James Hathaway was a state champion in the 96Kg male division. He hit a 95Kg snatch and 120Kg clean and jerk for a 215Kg total.
Also competing and placing for South in JV were Asa Quade (second), Nick Randall (second), Sam Anderson (second), Asher Collins (second) and Joe Lucey (second).
The Lakeville South weightlifting team is led by captains Cochran, Mergen, Mongeon, Myers, Thompson and Ian Segna. Head coach is Scott Sahli and assistant coaches are Dirk Wells, Ben Burk, Glenn Hansen, Jordan Strand, Eric Rousemiller, Noah Bachmeier and Chris Rousemiller.
Burnsville
Burnsville sent three athletes to the state weightlifting meet in the varsity (17 and older division). All three medaled and Dylan Fischer won a championship.
Fischer took first in the male 102Kg division with a 227Kg total. In both events, he lifted progressively more weight in each of his three attempts, finishing at 97Kg in the snatch and 130 in the clean and jerk. He took first place overall by 20Kg.
Ellieta Phorn was second in the female 59Kg division with a 127Kg total, 3Kg out of first place. Phorn was third in the snatch with 52Kg but her 75Kg lift in the clean and jerk was the best in the division.
Sidney Lamotte was second in the female 81Kg division with a 125Kg total. Her best lifts were 58Kg in the snatch and 67Kg in the clean and jerk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.