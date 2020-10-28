Seeded eighth, girls soccer team takes first in section
Nobody would have expected the same Lakeville South team that started the girls soccer season by not scoring in its first six matches to finish it by winning a section championship.
But clearly it was not the same Lakeville South team. When the Section 1AA playoffs started, the Cougars hit their stride, winning three games and the title. They beat Owatonna 4-1 in the Section 1AA final Saturday at the Owatonna Soccer Complex.
Evidence of South’s turnaround – the Cougars scored more goals (eight) in three playoff games then they did in 11-regular-season games (six). Twice during the playoffs, they scored three goals in a half, including the second half of the Section 1AA final.
The Cougars would have liked another week in the underdog role, but the Minnesota State High School League’s decision to not hold fall state tournaments means the 2020 high school soccer season ended after the section finals.
Lakeville South (4-7-3) entered the Section 1AA tournament as the No. 8 seed, then defeated No. 1 seed Rochester Century, fifth-seeded Farmington and second-seeded Owatonna on its way to a second consecutive title.
The Cougars didn’t take long – 63 seconds, to be exact – to take control of the section final. Senior Grace Ebbighausen scored the first of her two goals. Ebbighausen’s second goal came early in the second half. Senior forward Grace Plucinek scored in the 43rd minute to make it 3-0. Lexi Johnson scored on her own rebound for South’s final goal.
Owatonna’s Ezra Oien scored later in the second half to break up the shutout.
Lakeville South lost a number of key players from a team that was 15-2-2 last season and reached the state Class AA quarterfinals. Among the group that departed was All-State defender Kaitlyn Hanson, now playing Division I soccer at North Dakota State.
It took a while for the 2020 team to fill in for the departed players and get up to speed. The reshuffled schedule, forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, didn’t help either. Instead of beginning the season against non-conference opponents, South opened with four games against South Suburban Conference and state Class AA powers Rosemount and Lakeville North, playing each team twice. The Cougars lost all four, failing to score a goal.
A loss to Prior Lake followed before the Cougars saw a sign of better times ahead as they tied Eastview 0-0. Then they defeated Burnsville 2-0 for their only regular-season victory. South earned ties against Farmington and Apple Valley and lost to eventual Section 3AA champion Eagan 3-2 in its final three games before the playoffs.
Lakeville South rallied to score three goals in the second half of its playoff opener against No. 1-seeded Rochester Century, winning 3-2 and handing Century its only loss of the season. The Cougars defeated Farmington 1-0 in the semifinals Oct. 22 at the Dundas Dome.
The section championship is the Lakeville South girls soccer program’s sixth since the school opened in 2005. South won the state Class AA championship in 2007.
