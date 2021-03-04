Cougars clinch share of SSC swim championship
Lakeville South defeated Apple Valley in a dual meet Feb. 26 to secure its first South Suburban Conference boys swimming championship in eight years.
The Cougars share the championship with Prior Lake, a team they tied Feb. 4. Both schools were 8-0-1 in the conference. South last held the SSC title in 2013 when the Cougars finished with an undefeated regular season, the Section 1AA championship and boasted the Minnesota State Swimming and Diving Athlete of the Year, Mitch Herrera.
“The season’s final dual meet was exciting ... the feelings of accomplishment were fully savored and celebrated,” said South head coach Rick Ringeisen. Next, the Cougars will look to continue their stellar season at the Section 1AA meet.
Cougars demolish pool record
In their final regular-season meet, Lakeville South’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of senior Matt Craig, freshman Gage Boushee and juniors Max Kasal and Dalton Bild claimed a spot on the leaderboard at Kenwood Trail Middle School. They won the event in 1 minute, 28.01 seconds, beating the previous pool record of 1:28.68 set by Lakeville North in 2015.
“It was a surreal experience for everyone in attendance,” Ringeisen said. “The guys were determined to take down the old record, and knowing that was their last chance motivated them to be their best. ... When the guys set the pool record there was a thunderous roar from the fans.”
First off the blocks was Bild (22.68) who handed off to the lone senior. Craig swam his fastest split of the season in 22.04 and was followed by Boushee in the third leg (22.05). Kasal, needing to break 22 seconds for the relay to get the record, tore to the wall in a season-best 21.24.
“We had come really close to the record a couple times this season, missing it by .1 seconds,” Craig said. “This was our last chance. All of us had great splits and we ended up getting the record by a whole half a second.”
Said Ringeisen: “As their coach, I am extremely proud of this record and all of their other accomplishments.”
Gare takes down his own records
Senior Keegan Gare has left an indelible mark on the Lakeville diving record books. This year, Gare has broken every record at McGuire Middle School (six and 11 dives) and holds every Lakeville South team record, with the postseason still to come.
Last Friday he bettered his six-dive record for the third time this season in his final competition at McGuire. Gare scored 295.50 points, besting his previous score of 290.56.
That mark might stand forever at McGuire Middle School as Lakeville diving and swimming next year is expected to move to the new pool currently under construction at Century Middle School.
“I feel bad that COVID prevented people from watching Keegan’s diving performances this year,” Ringeisen said. “He deserved to hear the applause of the crowd after each of his dives.”
Video of Gare’s diving is available on the Lakeville South boys swimming and diving channel at YouTube.com.
Gare’s mentorship and diving coach Derek Moulton’s training was evident in the high scores by Gare’s teammates. Freshman Porter Woodson dove to a 178.43 personal best on Friday. Junior Bob Smith also scored a season best with 143.41. The Cougars also see potential in junior varsity diver Alexander Shannon.
North finishes 6-3
Lakeville North closed a 6-3 regular season by defeating Burnsville 99-63 on Feb. 26. The Panther seniors selected their teammates’ events and found some hidden talent, particularly in the 500 freestyle. Junior David Swanson won in 6:11.92, just ahead of eighth-grader Aaron Larkin (6:12.02).
Larkin contributed more points with a third-place finish in the 50 freestyle (27.57) and competed on the second-place 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays for the Panthers, adding 15 points toward the team score.
Junior standout Marcus Satterlee sat out the meet for North, but Cooper Krance, Owen Teague and Jack MacLeod all had first-place finishes. Panther eighth-grader Alex Byer is also peaking at an advantageous time. Byer scored 179.65 points in diving and finished second behind Burnsville’s Dillon Hall (235.65), a Section 2AA standout. Byer will advance to Section 1AA diving in Northfield next, and has huge potential for the Panther team in the coming years.
“(All of) the boys are looking forward to tapering and the excitement of the championship season,” said North coach Dan Schneider, whose team is defending Section 1AA champion.
Section diving preview
Boys swimming and diving is in the middle of the three-week sprint through championship season. The South Suburban Conference junior varsity championships are Wednesday and Thursday of this week. Next up is the Section 1AA meet with diving Thursday, March 11, in Northfield. Streaming will be available on YouTube by searching “Brian Porter Gator Swimming” and should air at noon.
Section 1AA and Section 3AA boast huge diving talent. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no preliminary/final format, so divers will execute their strongest 11 dives just one time in section competition.
In Section 1AA, South’s Keegan Gare will be the diver to watch. As a junior, he finished eighth at state and returns to action this year as an All-American contender with the second-highest diving score in MN during the regular season. Gare entered the season with the goal of having fun his senior season and has soared with his more relaxed approach.
Senior Ryan Lester of Hastings and junior Kevin Bossou of Rochester John Marshall also advanced to state last year and look to return. Bossou won his last diving competition with a 201.50 when JM defeated Faribault in Big Nine Conference action last week.
Lakeville North’s Alex Byer and Lakeville South’s Porter Woodson are within four points of each other in their season-best scores and will try to knock the upperclassmen off the podium. Byer’s season high of 182.00 points is just 3.5 ahead of Woodson.
Section 3AA is replete with talent and returns three of its top five divers from 2020. Senior Alex Sulistyo of Eastview has a season-high six-dive score of 282.95 and finished sixth at state last year. Nipping at his heels is Eagan senior Jacob Frost with 262.65. Senior Luke Fischbach of Apple Valley also sits in the top 20 in Minnesota at 239.60. Potential challengers for the upperclassmen are Rosemount eighth-grader Lucas Gerten, and newcomer Owen Kipp, a freshman for Eagan who trains with Frost. Competition should be extremely close, as each Section advances the top four divers.
Section 3AA diving competition is March 10 at Bluewater Aquatic Center in Apple Valley. Swimming competition will be March 11 in Cottage Grove and Woodbury.
