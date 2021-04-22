Cougars baseball traveling the long road to respectability

Lakeville South, which has never had a winning season, starts 3-1 in 2021
Lakeville South High School named Bill John its new varsity baseball coach in August 2019. John’s first game in the Cougars’ dugout was April 14, 2021.
He’s busy trying to build a foundation he had hoped would be in place by now.
“Every team is in the same boat, but COVID really hit high school baseball hard,” John said. “It wasn’t easy to stay in contact with the kids. They could have captains’ practices, but the coaches of course aren’t allowed to be there. We have a few kids who played for the varsity back in 2019, but we’re still evaluating everybody.”
One week into the season, the results have been promising. Lakeville South won three of its first three games, including a 13-4 victory over Lakeville North in the opener April 14.
“Against Lakeville North we had 13 hits,” John said. “We were down 4-0 against Eagan (in a 5-4 South victory April 15), but the best thing about that game is we never gave up. We got into their bullpen and scored five runs in two innings.
“We were not as good against Farmington (a 13-1 loss last Friday) but they’re a very good team, solid up and down the lineup. Two-and-one, we’ll take that for a start. The kids were really fired up to get the season started, and the coaches are optimistic too.”
South improved to 3-1 after an 11-6 victory over Apple Valley on Wednesday.
Like most baseball teams in the South Suburban Conference, the Cougars have only a few varsity players returning from the last high school baseball season in 2019. But some players are members of club programs and there were opportunities to play last summer (John was a coach for Lakeville South’s Junior American Legion team). So it’s not as if everybody has been sitting around since 2019.
Juniors Hayden Mileski and Zak Endres played on varsity as ninth-graders and are two of the team’s best hitters. Mileski, a Tulane University commit who plays center field for South, hit a team-high .354 as a freshman. Mileski had a .429 average through the first three games this season, as did Endres, who plays right field and pitches.
Xavier University commit Justin Loer pitched 35 innings on varsity two years ago. The 6-foot-5 senior left-hander now throws his fastball around 90 mph, John said.
Mileski, Loer, Samuel Nordsted and Kal Brohmer each had two hits in the victory over Lakeville North. Both of the hits for Mileski, Nordsted and Brohmer were doubles. Endres drove in three runs. Michael Gerda and Ian Segna were effective on the mound, with Segna holding Lakeville North to one hit over four innings.
Lakeville South had a four-run fifth inning to take the lead against Eagan. Mileski and Hunter Webster had RBI singles, Levi Iversen had a sacrifice fly and another run scored on a error. Loer pitched the first five innings, striking out eight, and Brohmer held Eagan scoreless over the final two innings.
Brohmer is expected to be the regular shortstop. Gerda and Segna are infielders when not pitching. Iversen and Ryan Baumgartner will see time at catcher. The senior class includes captains Brohmer, Loer and Iversen.
John retired from his career in construction management in 2011 and since then has devoted considerable time to high school and youth athletics. He was an assistant coach in the Burnsville High School baseball program for several years. He moved to a lake home near Cleveland, Minnesota, and coached the high school baseball team there in 2019.
But he said he wanted to return to the South Suburban Conference and when the Lakeville South baseball job opened, he went after it. He also became an assistant coach in football at former Cougars head coach Tyler Krebs’ suggestion.
“I coached two seasons of football before my first baseball game at Lakeville South,” John said.
He’s one of three South Suburban Conference baseball head coaches who were hired before the 2020 baseball season and didn’t get to coach until 2021. The others are Al Iversen of Prior Lake – who was John’s predecessor at Lakeville South – and Sam Firpo of Apple Valley.
John retained several assistant coaches from Iversen’s staff at Lakeville South. He said he tried to strengthen the booster club so parents could feel more invested in the program. John said he also wants to change what he said was people’s perception of South as a program where the players didn’t take baseball as seriously as players at other schools.
For all of Lakeville South’s success in other sports since opening in 2005, it has never had a winning season in baseball. The Cougars made a remarkable run to the state Class 3A tournament in 2014 but were 8-20 that year, including 2-17 in the regular season.
John said he believes this group can change Lakeville South’s baseball image, but “you still have to earn respect as a baseball program on the field.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.