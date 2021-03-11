South edges No. 1-ranked Maple Grove 4-3
One undefeated team remains in Class AA boys hockey after Lakeville South’s 4-3 victory at Maple Grove on Tuesday night.
Sophomore forward Tanner Ludtke scored two goals in the non-conference duel between Class AA heavyweights at Maple Grove Community Center. Third-ranked Lakeville South now is 14-0-1, while No. 1-ranked Maple Grove dropped to 15-1-1.
The teams had been scheduled to play twice in 2020-21 before the pandemic delayed the start of the hockey season and forced teams to juggle their schedules. The South Suburban Conference opted for an 18-game regular-season consisting entirely of conference games. But when Lakeville South and Maple Grove opponents had to cancel games because of COVID-19 concerns, it became possible for the Cougars and Crimson to schedule each other.
Maple Grove took the lead early in the first period before South responded with four consecutive goals. Ludtke had the first two, and Ben Portner and Cam Boche also scored as the Cougars built a 4-1 lead in the second period. Maple Grove scored twice before the second period ended. The third was scoreless despite Maple Grove’s 11-2 advantage in shots on goal.
Boche and senior defenseman Jacob Malinski had two assists each. Cougars goalie Ethan Dahlmeir made 24 saves.
Lakeville South now turns its attention to the final week of the South Suburban Conference race. The Cougars (13-0-1 in league play) and Prior Lake are tied for first with 27 points, although Prior Lake has played two more conference games. Third-place Rosemount has 25 points.
Lakeville South plays at Prior Lake at 7 p.m. Thursday. Lakeville South closes the regular season against Burnsville at Hasse Arena at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Cougars have won the last two Section 1AA championships and three of the last four. They are a lock for the No. 1 seed in this year’s section tournament, which has its quarterfinal round Thursday, March 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.