Relay victories help Lakeville South pull away from the field
Victories in all three relays helped Lakeville South repeat as Section 1AA boys swimming and diving champion Feb. 25 in Rochester.
Lakeville South also advanced eight individual swims to the state meet as the Cougars pulled away from section runner-up Rochester Century by 81 points. Both teams went into the section meet as conference champions – Lakeville South in the South Suburban and Rochester Century in the Big 9.
Lakeville North and Farmington placed third and fifth in the section meet.
Dalton Bild, Max Kasal, Ethan LaBounty, Gage Boushee and Noah Cochran will swim for South in the state Class AA meet at the University of Minnesota on Friday, March 4, and Saturday, March 5.
“I am incredibly proud of our team. They trained hard, believed in themselves, and trusted the taper process,” said Lakeville South head coach Rick Ringeisen.
Lakeville North advanced its 200-yard medley relay by finishing second in the section final in 1 minute, 38.02 seconds. Panthers senior captain Marcus Satterlee advanced in two individual swims.
“We had a tremendous section meet,” North head coach Dan Schneider said. “We had unbelievable time drops and had the biggest gain in points from seed times through prelim times. I’m extremely proud of all the boys and the season they had.”
Farmington will have three individual swims at state and will be represented by standouts Brandon Wilcek and Derek Keehn. “Our section meet was truly amazing. We had so many of our swimmers make it back into finals and drop time,” said Wilcek.
Section 1AA diving
Lakeville South sophomore and Section 1AA Diver of the Year Porter Woodson finished first in the diving competition Feb. 24 in Farmington. Porter, who qualified for state for the first time, scored 363.85 points. Lakeville North freshman Alex Byer was second with 325.50 and will compete at state for the second consecutive year. Both divers were favorites to advance based on their increasingly difficult dives and consistently high scores throughout the season.
South senior captain Bob Smith narrowly missed the podium in the final meet of his high school career. Smith finished with 234.65 points to take the consolation championship and was only .55 off his season-best score. “Bob placed ninth, improving over 40 points and six places from his junior year,” said Ringeisen. “Bob’s steady diving improvement throughout his career and service leadership set the example for our younger divers’ fast improvement.”
Lakeville North’s Christo Vinovich also excelled, scoring 191.45 points for 12th place and adding five points to North’s team total.
The Class AA diving competition starts at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at the University of Minnesota, with the top 16 advancing to the finals, which will be part of the 6 p.m. Saturday session.
Seniors leave lasting mark
Farmington’s Wilcek, a senior, broke two school records at the section meet. He took down Seth Krause’s 200 individual medley mark, coming in at 1:56.03 to carve his name in the Tigers’ record book. Wilcek also broke his own Farmington 100 breaststroke record with a first-place time of 57.85.
“It was an honor to make it to state in the 200 IM and 100 breast and be the section champion in the 100 breast,” said Wilcek, who will swim at Augustana University next fall. “I was shocked to break school records in both events. I am proud to be a Farmington Tiger and I am so excited to see what state brings.”
Lakeville North will say goodbye to Satterlee, an icon on the Panther’ squad for five years. Satterlee is a part of two Lakeville North relay records (200 medley and 200 freestyle) and holds Kenwood Trail Middle School pool records (200 medley relay, 100 breaststroke). He advances to state on North’s medley relay as well as the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Satterlee’s swimming career will end with the state short-course senior championships March 10-13. He will study engineering at the University of Arizona but opted out of collegiate swimming.
“Marcus has been a mainstay for our team for the past five years,” Schneider said. “Not only is he an outstanding swimmer, but he is an even better person. He has led our team both in the classroom and on the pool deck. He is the type of leader any coach would want. I couldn’t be more proud of Marcus and what he has accomplished. He has had an unbelievable career for us and I look for him to have a great state meet.”
Departing seniors will leave indelible marks for Lakeville South. Kasal has had a spectacular senior season, breaking multiple pool records as well as leading the 400 freestyle relay to a Kenwood Trail pool record. Kasal was already in the record books in the 200 freestyle relay for South and at Kenwood Trail. He has been nearly unbeatable all season, giving the Cougars clutch performances in every event, and advances to state with a full slate of first-place finishes. He has a top-five seed time at state in the 50 and 100 freestyle races.
“Max brings an indomitable spirit of joy to the pool,” Ringeisen said. “When he is with his team, he builds them up and has fun. When he trains, he pushes himself until he only has enough strength to get out of the pool. When he races, he gives his all to win, and when the race is over, he renews his friendship with his competition.”
Kasal recently committed to Wisconsin-Green Bay where he will compete in the Division I Horizon League and study human biology.
Lakeville South’s Bild was Section 1AA Swimmer of the Year. Bild finished the section meet with four championships, including a new South record in the 100 butterfly.
Bild finished in 50.29, breaking the previous record set by Brady Torborg in 2017 by about half a second.
Bild holds three Lakeville South records (100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke, 200 freestyle relay) and two records at Kenwood Trail (200 freestyle relay, 400 freestyle relay) and is seeded in the top eight for his individual events at state.
“Dalton put together a fantastic Section 1AA meet,” Ringeisen said. “He is a super-talented swimmer who doubles as the team cheerleader. He makes sure that every swimmer is being cheered for when swimming.”
1AA record
Kasal, Bild, LaBounty and senior Noah Anderson also set a Section 1AA record in the 200 freestyle relay. With Kasal touching the wall at 1:26.68, they lowered the Section 1AA record from 1:26.80 (previously held by Lakeville North).
According to Ringeisen, Anderson is “one of the hardest-working athletes I have ever coached. He is focused on his technique, and he puts in extra workouts every day beyond his practice time with the team. His work ethic is what powered his success.”
Awards
In addition to Bild and Woodson receiving honors, Ringeisen repeated as Section 1AA Coach of the Year, with the Cougars’ Tim Mitchell and Erik Knutsen sharing the Assistant Coach of the Year award. Derek Moulton of South was named Section 1AA Diving Coach of the Year for the third consecutive season.
Farmington topped every South Suburban Conference team with a Gold-level academic award and a cumulative grade-point average between 3.75-4.00.
“It was awesome that our team had a GPA of 3.81 and that it was the highest in the section,” said Wilcek.
Both Lakeville squads attained Silver-level section academic awards for GPAs between 3.50 and 3.74.
Top 16 finishes
(*State qualifier)
200 medley relay: *South (Boushee, LaBounty, Cochran, Bild), 1st; *North (Satterlee, Krance, MacLeod, Ray), 2nd; Farmington (Peterson, Wilcek, Paul Radke, Keehn), 3rd.
200 freestyle: *(S) Boushee, 2nd; (N) Hoffman, tied for 5th; (N) Niko Vinovich, tied for 5th; (F) Radke, 9th; (F) Gibbs, 12th; (S) Andrew Cao, 13th; (S) Noah Lind, 15th.
200 individual medley: *(S) Bild, 1st; *(F) Wilcek, 2nd; *(S) LaBounty, 3rd; (N) MacLeod, 4th; (S) Mattson, 11th; (N) Isaac Snaza, 12th; (N) Aaron Larkin, 14th; (S) Isaac DeMaster, 15th; (N) Carson Eppert, 16th.
50 freestyle: *(S) Kasal, 1st; *(F) Keehn, 2nd; (S) Anderson, 5th; (N) Ray, 6th; (S) Morelli, 7th; (N) Michael Graeber, 10th; (S) Tyler Pihlstrom, 12th; (F) Adam Moorlach, 13th; (F) Gabe Armstrong, 14th.
Diving: *(S) Woodson, 1st; *(N) Byer, 2nd; (S) Smith, 9th; (N) Christo Vinovich, 12th.
100 butterfly: *(S) Bild, 1st; *(S) Cochran, 3rd; (S) Grady, 5th; (N) MacLeod, 6th; (N) Robert Kovacic, 10th; (F) Radke, 11th; (S) Sam Scheffler, 13th; (F) Peterson, 14th; (N) Jordan Skjei Wright, 16th.
100 freestyle: *(S) Kasal, 1st; *(N) Satterlee, 2nd; (F) Keehn, 5th; (S) Anderson, 7th; (N) Ray, 8th; (N) Krance, 9th; (N) Graeber, 11th; (S) Morelli, 12th; (S) Cao, 13th; (F) Gibbs, 15th.
500 freestyle: *(S) Boushee, 2nd; (N) Hoffman, 3rd; (N) Niko Vinovich, 4th; (N) Snaza, 9th; (S) Brenden Beach, 10th; (S) Noah Lind, 11th; (S) Alex Windfeldt, 14th; (F) Caleb Budde, 15th; (F) Justin Raymond, 16th.
200 freestyle relay: *South (Bild, LaBounty, Anderson, Kasal), 1st; North (Krance, Ray, Graeber, Satterlee), 3rd; Farmington (Gibbs, West, Moorlach, Armstrong), 6th.
100 backstroke: (S) Evenson, 3rd; (F) Peterson, 5th; (S) Mattson, 6th; (F) West, 8th; (S) Cochran, 9th; (F) Samuel Auwarter, 10th; (N) Aaron Larkin, 12th; (S) Connor Zak, 14th; (N) Carson Eppert, 15th.
100 breaststroke: *(F) Wilcek, 1st; *(N) Satterlee, 2nd; (N) Krance, 3rd; (S) LaBounty, 4th; (F) Armstrong, 6th; (N) Kovacic, 11th; (S) DeMaster, 13th; (S) Scheffler, 14th; (N) David Swanson, 15th.
400 freestyle relay: *South (Kasal, Anderson, Cochran, Boushee), 1st; Farmington (Keehn, Gibbs, Radke, Wilcek), 3rd; North (Hoffman, Graeber, Niko Vinovich, MacLeod), 4th.
