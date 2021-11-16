STMA up next for unbeaten Lakeville South
Later this week Lakeville South will play at U.S. Bank Stadium for the third consecutive year in which there have been high school football playoffs.
“It means everything,” senior nose tackle Delaney Suraju after the Cougars defeated Shakopee 42-28 in the Class 6A quarterfinals Nov 12. “But we’re not done yet. We have a game (this) week, and we’re not done then, either. We’ve got to keep on pushing until we get those rings.”
The last two times the Cougars reached the state semifinals (2018 and 2019; there were no playoffs in 2020 because of the pandemic) that’s where their season ended. They’re intent on getting Lakeville South to the Prep Bowl for the first time since 2006, the second year the school was open. They have tried to emulate other successful programs and learn from their own experiences.
One of the biggest lessons learned is that nothing is given in the playoffs. Shakopee lost its starting quarterback to a knee injury in midseason, forcing the Sabers to adopt an ultraconservative single-wing offense. They still tested the Cougars’ toughness, will and belief in the quarterfinal game at Stillwater High School.
Lakeville South (11-0) scored touchdowns on five of its first six possessions but didn’t shake off its opponent until late in the fourth quarter when Suraju pressured Shakopee’s Jadon Hellerud, forcing an intentional grounding penalty and putting the Sabers in a fourth-and-22 situation. Their intended flea-flicker play turned into a run that came up well short of a first down.
“Shakopee definitely had the best offense that we’ve had to go against,” said Suraju. “We won this game by not giving up. Just being mentally prepared. Even when we made a mistake we got back up, and that’s what wins the game every single time.”
If Hellerud hadn't grounded the ball, Suraju would have been credited with a sack. “We were preparing all week for it," Suraju said. "We slanted strong to the left. I got free, and as soon as I saw (Hellerud) go to the left, I knew this was a play I had to make for the team.”
Lakeville South coach Ben Burk said Suraju’s outlook can be traced to Cougars’ weightlifting sessions, which are as much about mental training as physical training.
At those sessions, “what we talk about is, what quarter do we own? Third quarter and fourth quarter,” the coach said. “Talking to some of our seniors as we were walking out here, I said you’ve got to own this moment. You’ve got to make a big play.
“We’re at a point now where we don’t think the moment’s too big. Any moment.”
The Cougars had a big night from senior quarterback Camden Dean, who rushed for 122 yards and scored three touchdowns, including a 68-yard sprint in the first quarter that put his team up 14-0. Dean’s one pass completion went to Carson Hansen for a 21-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Hansen, who had 162 rushing yards, scored on a 39-yard run in the second quarter. Josh Jacobson’s 3-yard run with 7 minutes, 18 seconds remaining put the Cougars in front to stay at 35-28.
Shakopee, running mainly between the tackles, gained 207 yards on the ground. The Sabers scored three second-quarter touchdowns, rallying to a 21-21 tie at halftime.
Shakopee (8-3) also gave Lakeville South its toughest regular-season game Oct. 14, leading by a point at halftime before the Cougars took over in the second half and won 30-22.
Even when the Sabers punched back, Lakeville South kept faith in its game plan.
“It’s hard to go 80 yards, especially when you’re kind of limited to one or two plays,” Burk said. “They took advantage of what we were willing to give them, but we were confident that if we held serve on offense and made them go all the way down the field over and over, eventually time would run out on them.”
One of the reasons Lakeville South overhauled its offense several years ago, switching to the run-dominant Power-T, was games like last week’s – outdoors, in iffy weather, and with the highest stakes possible.
“It’s Minnesota football late in the year,” Burk said. “We tell our kids everything we do leads up to this specific game. The reason we run what we run, the reason we do the things we do is to win this specific game.
“You have to win a very, very cold game to play at U.S. Bank Stadium, and that’s what we did. We’ve had great weather this year, but you just have to kind of build yourself that way. It’s in these kids’ DNA now.”
It’s on to U.S. Bank Stadium now, where the Cougars will play St. Michael-Albertville in the Class 6A semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner will face the winner of Thursday’s Eden Prairie-Maple Grove game in the Prep Bowl on Friday, Nov. 26.
Lakeville South will be favored against a 7-4 STMA team, but it would be a mistake to dismiss the Knights. They beat Wayzata 14-7 in the quarterfinals after losing to the 2019 state champion Trojans during the regular season. St. Michael-Albertville also gave Lakeville South its toughest challenge of the 2020 season, taking a 13-point lead before South rallied in the fourth quarter to win 14-13 and finish that season 8-0
“We’re looking forward to playing them,” Burk said. “They’re another one of those programs we’ve tried to model ourselves after because of the success they’ve had over the years. They’re another measuring stick for us.”
