South boys undefeated going into Section 6 Alpine meet
Lakeville South couldn’t have been any more dominant during the high school boys Alpine skiing regular season.
That doesn’t assure postseason success, but it’s a good start. The defending state team champion Cougars were undefeated going into the Section 6 meet, which started Wednesday at Buck Hill (check back later for results).
The South boys aren’t the only Lakeville team defending a state team title. Lakeville North’s girls team will continue its bid for a second consecutive championship when it competes at the Section 6 girls meet at 9 a.m. Thursday at Buck Hill.
During the South Suburban Conference season, South’s boys won all six varsity team competitions. Not only that, the Cougars had at least the top two individual finishers in each meet. Three times, South had the top three finishers.
Confidence is high, safe to say. Still, it’s ski racing, and a couple of ill-timed slips can short-circuit a team’s championship dreams.
“We’re skiing really well. The kids are confident and have been really consistent,” Lakeville South coach Wayne Hill said Tuesday, the eve of his team’s section meet. “A lot of our skiers have been with us for several years; for some, this is their sixth year.
“We’ve talked about how we need to ski at the section meet. Some of them can remember times when they were too aggressive and fell.”
Lakeville South skied all six of its varsity meets at Buck Hill, so there will be familiarity at the Section 5 meet. Hill said meet officials will change up the course to present some different challenges to the skiers.
At this year’s section meet teams were to be split into two groups, each competing separately to promote social distancing. Lakeville South was the top seed in Heat A. “Edina is the top seed in Heat B and probably our strongest competition for the team championship,” Hill said.
Eagan, Eastview, Apple Valley/Rosemount, Burnsville/Shakopee, Lakeville North and Prior Lake are other South Suburban Conference schools sending teams to the Section 6 meet.
The top two teams in the boys and girls meets advance to the state meet March 10 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. Also qualifying are the top 10 skiers in the boys and girls events who are not members of a state-qualifying team.
The Lakeville South boys’ effort to return to state is led by three seniors who are veterans of the 2020 championship team. Kyle Wentworth finished fourth individually at state last year and won two of the six SSC races this season. William Nida won four SSC races this season after placing 13th at state last year.
Joe Olson is the third returning senior in the lineup. James Nida and Connor Oujiri were in South’s state lineup in 2020. This year the Cougars have had big contributions from sophomore Alex Papanikolaou, who finished in the top five in three conference races.
Lakeville North finished second in four of the six conference boys races and did it with a youthful roster. Ninth-grader Lou Brucciani finished in the top 10 in five of the six conference races, and fellow freshman Riley Okubo had four top-10 finishes.
Other individual contenders in the section include Eastview senior Ryan Whalen, who finished third in three conference races, Rosemount’s Ross Boldus and Eagan’s Grant Strop.
Section 6 girls
There will be a new individual champion in Thursday’s Section 6 girls meet. Sophia Palmquist of Eagan, who won the section and state titles in 2020, is recovering from injuries sustained in an automobile accident Thanksgiving weekend and is not competing in high school skiing this season. She expects to be ready to ski again in 2021-22.
There will still be a former state champion in the meet – Lakeville North senior Peyton Servais, who won state in 2019 and was runner-up to Palmquist last year.
Servais and Prior Lake senior Ashley George are expected to battle for the Section 6 medal. At the four regular-season South Suburban Conference meets in which both competed, Servais won two and George won two.
Prior Lake won the girls team competition at four of the six South Suburban Conference varsity meets, with Lakeville North and Burnsville/Shakopee winning one each.
Servais did not ski in two of the regular-season meets. She will be in the Panthers’ lineup Thursday, as will juniors Abby Hahs and Jane Steel and senior Tera Cunningham, all of whom finished in the top 34 as North won the 2020 state team championship.
Emily Kettler and Paige Petersen have been the top two skiers on the combined Burnsville/Shakopee team. Caitlyn Bumpers, Helen Paulsen and Courtney Bumpers finished in the top 10 at the final SSC race. Senior Kate Young and ninth-grader Megan Young have been the top skiers for Eastview.
COVID precautions
Buck Hill has not allowed spectators at any high school Alpine skiing meet this season as a COVID-19 precaution. Only race workers and individuals with lift tickets have been allowed, although Hill, the Lakeville South boys coach, said some parents have been able to get around the no-spectators rule by volunteering to be gate judges.
Currently, spectators are not expected to be allowed at the state meet March 10 at Giants Ridge. The meet is being streamlined, with the team and individual competition taking place simultaneously rather than separately.
