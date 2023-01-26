South girls win 11 in a row, have shot at SSC championship
Tim Morris probably won’t want to read this, but Lakeville South has the longest active winning streak in Minnesota high school girls hockey.
The streak stood at 11 games following a 3-0 victory over Dodge County on Tuesday at Hasse Arena. A run of success like that can heighten expectations – and pressure. Morris, the Cougars’ head coach, believes the best way to handle a winning streak is to barely acknowledge it exists.
The streak, he said, is not nearly as important as maintaining the habits and standard of play that created it in the first place.
“Our players would tell you we don’t talk about the streak,” Morris said. “We have not mentioned it a single time.
“We’ve told the kids the only thing we can control is our process and do what we’re supposed to do every time we hit the ice. If we do that and still lose, well, that’s the game.”
Of course, a team that executes its game plan markedly improves its chances of winning, and that’s been the case with the Cougars (18-2 overall, 13-1 South Suburban). They opened the season with six consecutive victories, then lost two of three in mid-December before starting the current winning streak. They entered the week two points ahead of Lakeville North in the race for the SSC championship and will play North at 7 p.m. Saturday at Hasse Arena.
This year’s Cougars have had to take a different route to achieve their success. The 2021-22 team, which won the conference and was Section 1AA runner-up, featured one of the state’s top lines. Claire Enright, Taylor Otremba and Ryann Wright combined for 185 points and accounted for about two-thirds of the team’s goals. All three graduated, and Enright and Otremba are playing Division I hockey at Wisconsin and Minnesota State Mankato, respectively.
The 2022-23 version averages about 3.5 goals a game (as opposed to five last year). Leading scorer Josie Grossman, a sophomore, has 25 points, and five of her teammates have 16 points or more.
“The chemistry on this team is very good,” Morris said. “We’ve probably been more specific with the girls about their individual roles than last year when we had those dynamic players. We have eight players this year with GPAs over 4.0, so when we tell them something, they internalize it quickly.”
The Cougars are a relatively young team with six seniors on the roster. Two ninth-graders and an eighth-grader are getting varsity playing time. Players such as defenders Chloe Hwong and Greta Heit, and forwards Allie Lohr and Theresa Soltys, are providing the leadership. “And it’s not just the players who have a ‘C’ or an ‘A’ on their jerseys,” Morris said. “Because these girls play for each other, we’ve had a lot of them take on leadership roles.”
Soltys, a senior, has 25 points, while junior Brynn O’Neil has 22 points and senior Hana Fowler 20.
Although the Cougars haven’t scored as many goals as last season, Morris said they have made steady improvement on offense. They outshot Metro-South 50-16 in a 5-1 victory Jan. 21 and had 53 shots in a 5-2 victory over Minneapolis on Jan. 17.
“It’s not just about getting shots, but about getting good shots. We’ve emphasized that,” Morris said. “We’ve also talked about getting players to the front of the net because when we have somebody there, it can draw defenders away from our other kids in the offensive zone.
Junior goalie Claire Bronson has played all but 17 minutes in goal this season after splitting time in the net last year. She has 18 victories, most in the state, along with a 1.40 goals-against average and .931 save percentage. The victory over Dodge County on Tuesday was her sixth shutout.
“Our girls have done a very good job of giving Claire support, and we’re very happy with how she has played,” Morris said. “She’s made all the saves she’s supposed to make as well as some she wasn’t supposed to make.”
Lakeville South faced a challenging week starting with Tuesday’s game against Dodge Center, a solid Class A program. The Cougars play at 6 p.m. Thursday at Apple Valley, a team that needs a victory to keep its faint conference championship hopes alive. Then there’s Saturday’s home game against Lakeville North, which could go a long way toward deciding the SSC championship.
The victory over Dodge County was the 85th at Lakeville South for Morris and assistant coach Joel Tornell. That made them the winningest coaches in program history surpassing Perry Wilkinson, who’s now a member of the Lakeville Hockey Association board. Morris, a member of the Minnesota Girls Hockey Association Coaches Hall of Fame, has more than 500 victories as a high school coach, including stops at Eden Prairie and Totino-Grace.
