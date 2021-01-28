South boys 4-0, have outscored opponents 28-1
It’s four games deep into the South Suburban Conference boys hockey season and Lakeville South has yet to play a full stop-time third period.
There are only two scenarios where that’s possible, and the Cougars are grateful to say it’s because they have been dominating on the ice. In each of their four victories they have led by six goals for all or part of the third period, which triggers the running time rule.
Last week the Cougars routed Shakopee 9-1 and Lakeville North 6-0. They’re now the sole leaders in the South Suburban, thanks to Rosemount and Prior Lake playing to a 2-2 tie last week. The Irish and Lakers are tied for second in the league at 3-0-1.
Two-time defending Section 1AA champion Lakeville South has had a massive puck possession advantage in its first four games. Not only have the Cougars outscored opponents 28-1, they have had at least twice as many shots on goal as the teams they faced.
The Cougars took control early in their Jan. 23 victory over Lakeville North at Hasse Arena, scoring three goals in the first period. Senior forward Cade Ahrenholz had a goal and two assists for Lakeville South. Tanner Ludtke and Jack Malinski each had a goal and assist, and Jack Novak picked up three assists. Goalie Cody Ticen made 17 saves for his second shutout of the season.
North goalie Skylar Vetter faced 34 shots. The Panthers are 2-2 and tied for fourth in the South Suburban.
Lakeville South has failed to score in only one period this season. That was the first period of their Jan. 21 game against Shakopee at Hasse Arena, and the Cougars made up for it by burying eight in the second period. Sophomore forward Ashton Dahms scored twice in the second-period blitz and assisted on a goal by Mason Johnson. Cam Boche had two goals and two assists, and defenseman Brett Johnson scored once and added three assists. Ethan Dahlmier got the start in goal and stopped 13 of 14 Shakopee shots.
Lakeville South, eighth in the Let’s Play Hockey state Class AA rankings, plays at Rosemount at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and visits Apple Valley at 2 p.m. Saturday. Lakeville North’s games this week are against Shakopee (7 p.m. Thursday) and Lakeville North (1:30 p.m. Saturday), both at Ames Arena.
Other South Suburban Conference boys hockey highlights:
Rosemount 7, Apple Valley 0: Senior forward Luke Levandowski had a hat trick and junior defenseman Carson Liebaert added a goal and two assists in the Irish’s victory Jan. 23. Rosemount, which rallied to tie Prior Lake 2-2 on Jan. 21, is 3-0-1 overall and faces Lakeville South at home at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Irish play at Farmington at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Apple Valley dropped to 1-3. The Eagles’ victory was 5-0 over Eagan on Jan. 21 as sophomore defenseman Jack Benolkin had a goal and two assists and goalie Dominic Johnson made 11 saves. The Eagles play Eastview at 7 p.m. Thursday and Lakeville South at 2 p.m. Saturday, both at Apple Valley Sports Arena.
Prior Lake 6, Burnsville 3: Prior Lake broke open a close game Jan. 23 at Burnsville Ice Center with three third-period goals. Thomas Dundon had two goals and an assist for the Blaze. Cade Nielsen scored once and had two assists. Jack Holmstrom assisted on all three Blaze goals.
Holmstrom had a hat trick and Nielsen scored twice and had two assists as Burnsville defeated Eastview 5-3 on Jan. 21. Burnsville (2-2) plays at Farmington at 7 p.m. Thursday and at Lakeville North at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
Shakopee 2, Eastview 1: The Lightning are 1-3 after a Jan. 23 home-ice loss to Shakopee. Eastview outshot the Sabers 31-17 but fell behind when Shakopee scored twice in the second period. Tanner Kronberg scored in the first period for the Lightning, who also lost 5-3 at Burnsville on Jan. 21. Eastview plays Apple Valley at 7 p.m. Thursday at Apple Valley Sports Arena and is at Prior Lake at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Farmington 5, Eagan 4: The Tigers broke through for their first victory of the season Jan. 23, while Eagan remains in search of its first. Logan Lukasezck scored two goals, both in the third period, and added an assist for Farmington (1-3). Carter Hendrickson and Logan Weierke each had a goal and two assists. Anthony Cardenas and Ben Barbato each had a goal and assist for Eagan (0-4).
Farmington has home games against Burnsville at 7 p.m. Thursday and Rosemount at 3 p.m. Saturday. Next up for Eagan are Prior Lake at home (7 p.m. Thursday) and Shakopee on the road (4 p.m. Saturday).
