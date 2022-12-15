South boys win their fifth in a row against North
Lakeville South looked poised and efficient on the penalty kill Tuesday night, but then the Cougars had a lot of practice.
The Cougars dodged trouble while skating shorthanded – including a two-man disadvantage in the second period – and Tate Pritchard scored three goals as they defeated Lakeville North 4-2 in a South Suburban Conference boys hockey game at Ames Arena. Lakeville South improved to 2-0 in the SSC and will play league leader Eastview (3-0 in conference games) at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Hasse Arena.
South skated off its first four man-short situations before North’s Griffin Kranz scored on a power play with 2 minutes, 1 second remaining to bring the Panthers within 3-2. Pritchard completed his hat trick with an empty-net goal with 1:14 to play.
“I thought our penalty kill was awesome until the last one, which was a six-on-four,” South coach Josh Storm said. “We haven’t spent a lot of time working on it yet. What disappointed me a little were the penalties we took in general (seven total). That’s not who we are. We’ve been averaging maybe two penalties a game. But I thought we did a good job of managing the end of the game.”
Lakeville South scored two power-play goals, both by Pritchard, and John Novak scored an even-strength goal in the second period. Ashton Dahms and Tyler Lafferty had two assists each and goalie Jack Hochsprung made 21 saves.
Kranz and Josh Wolf scored for North (2-2 SSC, 3-2 overall). Defenseman Gavin Griffin had two assists and goalie Van Eigner had 28 saves.
After a 25-5 season in 2021-22 and a fourth consecutive state tournament appearance, South has started the 2022-23 season 3-1. The only loss was to Rogers, currently ranked third in Class AA (Lakeville South is ranked eighth).
With Hochsprung returning in goal and plenty of talent up front, a fast start was expected from the Cougars. But with the playoff still two months away, there’s more emphasis on allowing the players to play instinctively and letting the team develop an identity before trying to perfect their systems.
“With players like (forwards) Aidan Willis and Ashton Dahms, it’s not like they’re doing their own thing, but they have more reach than people who aren’t as offensively gifted,” Storm said. “They’re so talented I’d be doing a disservice to them if I didn’t let them go a little bit. There is some of that, but there also are details they need to know. Defensive zone is super-important to me, power play is super-important and penalty kill is super-important. Faceoffs are important. And those are the things we really start focusing on later in the year.”
Storm said he learned from observing other top programs that they often wait until January before honing their systems to a fine edge. Last season, which was Storm’s first at South, “I was too focused on getting the structure in early in the season. And I really wanted to take more time this year.”
South has put in a lot of time already on the power play and benefited with a 35.7 conversion percentage through four games. For now, though, Storm wants to see consistency. Last year’s Cougars team was remarkably consistent, taking a 16-game winning streak into the state tournament. This year’s team is working hard, the coach said, and is working to even out the peaks and valleys.
Lakeville North’s next game is 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Cretin-Derham Hall. The Panthers came into the game against South on a two-game conference winning streak, including a 4-3 victory over Rosemount on Dec. 10. The Panthers, trailing Rosemount 3-2 in the third period, took the lead and eventually the game on goals by Hayden Konik and Griffin Kranz.
Lakeville South now has a five-game winning streak against Lakeville North. The teams will play again Jan. 27 at Lakeville South, and another meeting in the Section 1AA tournament definitely is possible. South defeated North 4-1 for the 2022 Section 1AA championship.
SSC hockey notes
• Eastview leads the South Suburban Conference at 3-0 after defeating Prior Lake 5-1 on Tuesday. Charlie Ortman, Billy Downs, Jordan Brothers, Tanner Kronberg and Logan Opgrand scored for the Lightning (5-1 overall), all in the second period. Eastview scored three power-play goals in the second period, including two while a Prior Lake player was sitting out a major penalty for boarding.
• Sophomore forward Evrett Bennett scored twice in Farmington’s 3-2 victory over Eagan on Tuesday. The victory was the first of the season for Farmington after opening with four consecutive losses. Cody Shoyat had a goal and assist as the Tigers took a 3-0 lead before holding off a third-period rally by Eagan. Cam Roth and Gavin Goihl scored in the third for the Wildcats (1-4, 0-3).
