First assignment is getting past quarterfinals
Lakeville South’s seed in the state boys hockey tournament can be viewed a testament to the strength of the Class AA field. Or it could be considered an attempt to throw some shade at the Cougars.
Either way, undefeated Lakeville South goes into the tournament with something to accomplish – and to prove.
Despite being the only undefeated team in Class AA, the Cougars (18-0-2) drew the third seed behind Eden Prairie and defending state champion Hill-Murray. Lakeville South played unseeded Moorhead (13-7-1) in the quarterfinals at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday afternoon. The game was in progress when this edition went to press.
The Lakeville South-Moorhead winner is scheduled to play Wayzata or Hill-Murray in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday, but that depends on Hill-Murray’s availability. The Pioneers did not practice on Monday and were expected to have COVID-19 testing after a recent opponent had a player test positive.
This is the third consecutive year and sixth time overall Lakeville South has qualified for the state tournament, and the Cougars are anxious to reverse their recent fortunes. They were 1-4 at state the last two years, which might have had something to do with their No. 3 seed in this year’s tourney.
“We know the last couple of years we made it there but we weren’t seeded and we weren’t as strong going into the playoffs as we are now,” senior forward Cade Ahrenholz said. “Going into this season we thought it could be our year to make a run and make some noise at the state tournament.”
The Cougars won the South Suburban Conference despite having two games canceled because opposing teams were in quarantine. That allowed the school to schedule a heavyweight duel at Maple Grove on March 9. Both teams went in undefeated; South came away with a 4-3 victory.
“The two Prior Lake games (one victory and one tie) really helped us get ready for the playoffs,” senior goalie Cody Ticen said. “We all know those boys and it’s good to compete against them. And the Maple Grove game, for sure. They’re a top team like we know we’re going to see in the state tournament.”
Lakeville South outscored three opponents 28-4 in the Section 1AA playoffs, including a 7-3 victory over Lakeville North in the championship game March 24 at Hasse Arena. Lakeville South didn’t have it under control until the third period, when the Cougars scored four unanswered goals, breaking a 3-3 tie.
Before the third period, “we just talked about wanting it more,” Ahrenholz said. “We had to do the little things right and show we wanted to get to the state tournament more than they did. The second period wasn’t as good as we wanted it to be, but we came out in that third and played our game.”
Mr. Hockey Award finalist Cam Boche has 24 goals, three of which he scored in the section championship game. Sophomore Tanner Ludtke, who plays with Boche and Ahrenholz on the top line, had four assists.
Goals by Lakeville North’s Jameson Klein and Luke Jech erased a 3-1 Lakeville South lead in the second period. Wyatt Albrecht also scored for North (12-7-2) and goalie Skylar Vetter made 35 saves.
Junior Ethan Dahlmeir splits time with Ticen in the Lakeville South goal and played the section final, making 19 saves. Ticen and Dahlmeir have nearly identical goals-against averages and save percentages, and each has four shutouts.
The Cougars have considerable offensive skill – eight players with at least 20 points – and it has meshed with the defense-first philosophy Janne Kivihalme brought to Lakeville South three years ago after coaching at Burnsville.
“Defense is always big with Janne,” said Ahrenholz. “We need a solid goaltender to back us up and Ethan and Cody have done a great job this year. They’ve kept their cool each game.”
Ahrenholz and Cougars defenseman Jack Malinski also played on the undefeated Lakeville South football team last fall, and Ahrenholz said he sees parallels in the rise of both programs.
“It’s all about winning. We’ve instilled that culture of winning at South now,” said Ahrenholz, who will play hockey at Colorado College. “Through the football and hockey program we’ve made it to the state tournament the past three years. We’re excited to keep on winning and keep on building the camaraderie around here.”
The Cougars say they’re ready for the next step.
“We were in the state tournament our first year as Bantams, but we’ve never really experienced getting past that first game and going for the whole thing, so that’s our biggest goal,” Ticen said. “We’re happy to knock off our rival and get back to the state tournament, and now we want to do something bigger.”
