Cougar skaters come out of the gate quickly

Fifth-ranked South boys start 3-0
Josh Storm, Lakeville South’s new boys hockey coach, admits he would like to experiment with line combinations and defensive pairings because you never know what will work unless you try it.
There’s just one problem – shaking things up now would tinker with a successful formula. The Cougars burst out of the gate quickly with victories in their first three games, including a 7-2 win at Burnsville on Tuesday night in their South Suburban Conference opener.
“We did switch up two of the three defensive pairs. I liked a lot about it, and there was some stuff I didn’t like,” Storm said. “But it’s hard to rattle stuff up when we’re having the success we’re having. It’s hard to change things up when you’re scoring a lot, the way we are now.”
Last season the Cougars made it through all the COVID-19 protocols and took a 22-game undefeated streak into the state Class AA championship game, where they lost to Eden Prairie 2-1 in double overtime. Janne Kivihalme resigned as head coach shortly after the season ended; he’s now an assistant coach for the Augsburg University men’s team. Lakeville South hired Storm, a former Lakeville High School player who was head coach at Owatonna for 10 years, to mold a talented roster.
“Honestly, they were so well coached previously that it was easy coming in,” Storm said. “A lot of things are similar to what they were doing before, but they also pick up things quickly. They have really good habits. It’s been a good transition.”
Although the Cougars graduated four of their top five scorers from last season, three defensemen and the goalie who played all three state tournament games, they had a deep group of underclassmen that had them back in the top 10 in Lets Play Hockey’s preseason Class AA ranking.
Junior forward Tanner Ludtke, a University of Nebraska-Omaha commit, scored 50 points last season, second on the team. Ludtke and senior defenseman Mason Johnson are the team’s captains.
“They’re pros. They’re both big-time,” Storm said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever had leadership like that, and that’s not a knock against the guys I’ve had. They get it at a different level, they’ve been at different levels, and I think that helps. If things need to be brought back in or guys need to stop talking in the locker room, they take care of it. The respect they have in that room is pretty huge.”
Senior Ben Portner was a 16-goal scorer last season, and junior Ashton Dahms had 14 goals. Senior Austin Stoneking and juniors Tate Pritchard, Aidan Willis, Zander Billins and Eli Miller also are back, giving the Cougars depth across at least three lines.
Johnson, senior Wyatt Sender and junior Tyler Lafferty are returning defensemen. Goalies Jack Hochsprung and Owen Havlicek played on the junior varsity last season, and their prospects for playing time this year went up significantly when Ethan Dahlmeir elected to play junior hockey in St. Cloud. Dahlmeir, who also is headed to Nebraska-Omaha, was part of a goalie rotation for South during the 2021 regular season.
Hochsprung, a junior, started the Cougars’ first three games, and Storm said he’s planning to get Havlicek a start Saturday at Apple Valley. So far, “Hoch’s been unbelievable,” Storm said. “Ethan’s a great goaltender and we’d love to have him, but Hoch also had a huge summer. He ended up being a top-four player in the country at his age level with USA Hockey. He’s been living up to that and the guys have rallied around him.”
The Cougars’ talent up front was evident Tuesday at Burnsville Ice Center. They peppered the Blaze net for a period and a half, building a 4-0 lead. The Blaze literally pushed back, ramping up the physical aspect of their game and scoring twice in the second period to cut the lead in half before South hit the accelerator again.
Storm said he asked the Cougars to play fast and let their skill take over in their first two games, non-conference victories over Rogers (3-1) and Blaine (6-3). Against Burnsville, they started trying to implement more system play.
Dahms scored twice against Burnsville. Ludtke, Pritchard, Lafferty and Miller had one goal each. Ninth-grader Jackson Ernst scored his first varsity goal. Willis had three assists.
So far, so good for the Cougars, currently ranked fifth in Class AA. “The things we’re trying to establish early in the season are work ethic, and understanding what our ‘do’s’ and ‘don’ts’ are,” Storm said. “We want to make sure we’re creating an identity. I want us to be an offensive team and I think we saw a lot of that (Tuesday).”
