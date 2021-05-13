Balanced South team has been strong in early part of season
Next week Lakeville South will go for a sixth Section 1AA boys True Team track and field championship, but it will be unlike any meet the Cougars have experienced.
Because of COVID-19 protocol, South will not see all its section competitors face to face. The May 18 meet will be at multiple sites, with performances scored virtually to determine a team champion. Lakeville South competes in True Team sections at Prior Lake on May 18.
A similar format was adopted for the South Suburban Conference relays held Tuesday. Athletes were assigned to one of two sites to prevent overcrowding, with results compared later. Lakeville South placed third in the boys meet, just two points behind second-place Prior Lake. Rosemount won the boys and girls divisions.
After not being allowed to compete in 2020 because of the pandemic, the Cougar boys will put up with a few inconveniences to get back on the track, coach Jon Gilmer said. He described the team as “thrilled to be back in competition after missing last year’s entire season. The pandemic has limited us to smaller dual and triangular meets so far this season, but we are in competition.”
Lakeville South won five of its first six dual and triangular meets as well as its own invitational last week and the Wildcat Invitational at Eagan High School.
Leading athletes for South include senior sprinters Tyzell White (a finalist in the 2019 section meet), Jonathan Hutchinson and Caleb Ailes.
“All three run the 100- and 200-meter dashes and look to take our 4x100 relay team to some great finishes in the near future,” Gilmer said.
Another 2019 section finalist, senior Lucas McLevish, holds the school record in the 400. In the jumps, seniors leading the way are Alec Burns in high jump and Logan Rasmussen and Lucio Sanchez-Hernandez in pole vault. Three seniors, Luke Thompson, Jonathan Elliot and Jack Graham, lead the throwers.
In the distance events, seniors Aaron and Andrew Cavanaugh along with John Ziemkowski, Lucas Pessanha and Carter Bolton, bring experience from their fall cross country section title.
Several underclassmen are contributing, including Ben Mosser in the hurdles, Evan Bode and Amos Ongodi in the 400 and Jaden Johnson in the high jump. All are juniors.
Gilmer said it hasn’t been easy for the underclassmen to get up to speed because they’re first-year track and field athletes. They hoped to start gathering experience last season but the pandemic changed those plans.
White and sophomore Carson Hansen have turned in times below 11.5 seconds in the 100. Matthew Whittaker has already cracked 10 minutes in the 3,200 and Mosser has cleared 6 feet, 4 inches in the high jump.
