Boys skaters top Eastview 3-2
As they skated out to congratulate goalie Jack Schneiderhan, Eagan’s players had the look of a team that just earned a badly needed victory.
The Wildcats’ 3-2 victory over Eastview on Jan. 20 was their first in 2023, first in six games and first in the South Suburban Conference. So yeah, they needed it.
“Eastview beat us 7-0 earlier in the season,” Eagan coach Todd Carlson said. “They have a lot of talent and if you’re going to beat a team like that, you have to have a complete team effort.”
Getting 51 minutes of consistent effort hasn’t been easy for an Eagan team that skates 13 juniors on the varsity. The Wildcats (1-9 SSC, 4-12 overall) are hoping the victory over Eastview provides a moment of clarity.
Eagan led 1-0 and 2-1, with Eastview (6-4, 10-6) rallying to tie both times. A power-play goal by Eagan junior forward A.J. Clark – his first of the season – at 10 minutes, 34 seconds of the third period was the game-winner.
The Wildcats expected a push from Eastview in the final minutes and got it, but held on by heeding the advice of their coaches to keep it simple in the defensive zone.
“Eastview outshot us 30-19, but I thought we played very well defensively,” Carlson said. “We kept them to the outside for the most part and blocked a ton of shots. When we broke it out of our zone, you saw that we chipped it off the glass and won a lot of 50-50 pucks. We told the kids it doesn’t always have to be the prettiest or most technical play.”
Schneiderhan, a junior making his first varsity start of the season in goal, made 28 saves including 15 in the first period.
The victory came at a time when the coaches were looking for positive reinforcement for their young roster. Before defeating Eastview, Eagan had not won since Dec. 30, when it beat Hudson, Wisconsin, 2-1. For a victory over a Minnesota team you needed to look back even farther to Dec. 14, when the Wildcats edged Bloomington Jefferson 2-1. Five of their losses have been by one or two goals.
“We think our juniors have a lot of potential,” Carlson said. “But most of them didn’t play on the varsity last year, so this is their first time experiencing the January grind. Our captains, Gavin (Goihl) and Gus Gleich, have done a really good job of leading the team.”
Goihl, the team’s leading scorer with 13 points, and Gleich are forwards. The other seniors on the roster are forwards Riley Paulus, Justin Schreiber and Ben Gerard.
The defensemen and goaltenders on the Eagan roster are all underclassmen. Several are showing a lot of promise, including sophomore defenseman Christian Nichols and junior defenseman Lance Murray.
Gerard also scored in the Eastview game, and junior forward Cullen O’Leary had a goal and assist.
Tanner Kronberg and John Kisch scored for Eastview, which has slumped a bit after starting 6-1.
Eagan and Eastview will be among the teams in the Section 3AA playoffs that start next month, as are SSC teams Rosemount and Apple Valley/Burnsville. Right now, the favorites look to be defending section champion St. Thomas Academy and No. 6-ranked Cretin-Derham Hall.
The Eastview game should have shown the Wildcats what it will take to be competitive in the section, Carlson said.
“You want your special teams to click,” he said. “If you can get one or two power-play goals, it alleviates a lot of pressure when you’re skating 5-on-5. We also want to tighten up the D-zone. We were really good in the Eastview game, but I think we can be even better.”
Eagan lost to Prior Lake 5-0 in a South Suburban Conference game Tuesday, plays at Park of Cottage Grove at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and is home against Farmington at 3 p.m. Saturday. Eastview, after defeating Farmington 4-1 on Tuesday, plays at Cretin-Derham Hall at 7:15 p.m. Thursday and at Prior Lake at 1 p.m. Saturday.
