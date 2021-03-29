Farmington and Rosemount to meet in Class 4A girls basketball quarterfinals
Teams from Farmington, Rosemount, Lakeville South and Eastview are in action this week as the high school winter sports season accelerates toward its conclusion.
The state hockey tournaments wrap up this week with boys and girls championship games Saturday at Xcel Energy Center. The quarterfinal rounds of the state boys and girls basketball tournaments are Tuesday and Wednesday at locations throughout Minnesota, with winners advancing to semifinal rounds next week at the Target Center. Girls basketball games are Friday, April 9, with the boys title games the next day, all at the Target Center.
Looking ahead:
Girls basketball
Two of the four Class 4A quarterfinal games match teams from the same conference. One of those games is a South Suburban Conference duel between Farmington and Rosemount, scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at East Ridge High School.
Farmington (21-0), one of four undefeated teams in the Class 4A bracket, returns to state after reaching the championship game against Hopkins last year only to have it called off because of the COVID-19 surge. Rosemount (18-3) is in the tourney for the first time since 2002. The Irish won the Section 3 final by forfeit after defending section champion Lakeville North was forced into quarantine because of a positive case found with a previous opponent.
Farmington crushed Rochester Mayo 79-39 in the Section 1 final March 24, scoring 55 points in the first half. Guard Peyton Blandin scored 25 points and center Sophie Hart had 21 to lead the Tigers.
SSC champion Farmington defeated conference runner-up Rosemount twice during the regular season. The Tigers won at Rosemount 52-29 on Jan. 29 and took the rematch at home 52-47 on March 4.
The Farmington-Rosemount winner will play Centennial or Elk River in the semifinals at 9 p.m. April 7. The Centennial-Elk River game is the other Class 4A quarterfinal matchup of conference rivals; both schools belong to the Northwest Suburban.
Boys basketball
Rosemount plays in the state boys basketball tournament for the first time since 1987 when it takes on Cretin-Derham Hall in the Class 4A quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Wednesday at East Ridge.
Rosemount (15-6) has won 13 of its last 15 games, including a 66-41 blowout of Park of Cottage Grove in the Section 3 final March 25. The guard tandem of junior Caleb Siwek (20 points) and senior Sean Sullivan (19) did much of the damage in the section final played at Rosemount High School.
The Irish weren’t necessarily expecting to get a home game in the section final, but that’s the way it worked out after Park, the sixth seed in the section, upset No. 1 seed and South Suburban Conference champion Eastview in overtime in the semifinals.
Cretin-Derham Hall (16-5) qualified for the 2020 state tournament that was canceled because of the pandemic. The Raiders won the Class 4A championship in 2018, defeating Apple Valley 79-78 in the championship on a buzzer-beater by forward Daniel Oturu, who went on to play for the University of Minnesota and now is with the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Rosemount-CDH winner faces Champlin Park or Maple Grove in the semifinals at 6 p.m. April 8.
Boys hockey
Lakeville South is the only undefeated team in Class AA, but two teams were seeded ahead of the Cougars for the state tournament that begins this week.
The third-seeded Cougars (18-0-2) play unseeded Moorhead (13-7-1) in the state quarterfinals at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center. The teams did not meet during the regular season, nor did they have any common opponents. The teams played in the semifinals of the 2017 state tourney, with Moorhead winning 3-2.
Lakeville South is in the state tournament for the third year in a row and the sixth time since 2008. The Cougars are looking for their first state quarterfinal victory since 2017.
South scored four goals in the third period of its 7-3 victory over Lakeville North in the Section 1AA championship game March 24. Senior forward Cam Boche had two goals in the third-period burst and finished with a hat trick. Tanner Ludtke had four assists.
The Lakeville South-Moorhead winner plays Hill-Murray or Wayzata in the Class AA semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday. Defending state champion Hill-Murray is the No. 2 seed. Section 6AA champion Eden Prairie (18-1-2) received the top seed.
Girls hockey
After making a one-goal lead stand up for more than 49 minutes in a state tournament game, Eastview faces an even bigger challenge Thursday – knocking off defending Class AA champion Andover.
Eastview, playing in the state girls hockey semifinals for the first time, plays Andover at 8 p.m. Thursday at Xcel Energy Center, with the winner advancing to the championship game against Edina or Minnetonka at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Andover (21-0) has rarely been tested this season. All of the Huskies’ victories have been by three goals or more, including their 4-0 victory over Farmington in the Class AA quarterfinals Saturday.
After Andover finished off its victory, Eastview took the ice for its quarterfinal game against Stillwater. The fifth-seeded Lightning started quickly, with junior defender Nora Stepan scoring on a wrist shot from the blue line 1 minute, 50 seconds into the game.
Few would have imagined that would be the game’s only goal, but the Lightning made it stand up for a 1-0 victory. Eastview (16-4-2) won its sixth consecutive game. Lightning goalie Angie Lombardi made 28 saves for her sixth shutout of the season. Senior forward Brynn Swenson had an assist on Stepan’s goal, and junior forward Avery Chesek had nine of Eastview’s 24 shots on goal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.