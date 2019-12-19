College notes: National titles on the line this week

Several local athletes have roles on college teams that will play for national championships this weekend.
Minnesota State Mankato faces West Florida for the NCAA Division II football title at 2 p.m. Saturday in McKinney, Texas. The Mavericks are 14-0 after drubbing Slippery Rock 58-15 in the semifinals last week.
Eagan High School graduate Josh Kawlewski is a junior defensive lineman for the Mavericks. He has appeared in all 14 games this season, starting three. Kawlewski (6-foot-3, 285 pounds) has 18 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one pass breakup.
Former Lakeville North players Boyd Draeger and Jack Hansen are offensive linemen for Minnesota State, although neither has appeared in a game this year. Draeger is a junior who joined Minnesota State after transferring from Wyoming. Hansen is a freshman who played for Lakeville North’s undefeated Class 6A championship team in 2018.
This is Minnesota State’s second time in the Division II final; the Mavericks lost to Colorado State-Pueblo 13-0 in 2014. West Florida is in the title game for the second time in three years.
The Mavericks are seeking to become the first Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference team to win the Division II national title since Minnesota Duluth in 2010.
Former Eagan High School volleyball standout Ellie Husemann is a middle blocker for the University of Minnesota volleyball team, which faces Stanford in the semifinals of the NCAA Final Four at 8:30 p.m. Thursday in Pittsburgh. The winner will play Baylor or Wisconsin in the championship match at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Husemann, a true freshman, has appeared in 10 matches for the Gophers (27-5) and has 19 blocks, two kills and two digs. She played for two Eagan teams that won the Class 3A championship and two others that reached the state championship match.
This is the Gophers’ third Final Four appearance in five years and sixth overall.
Martin honored by Gophers football
Senior linebacker Kamal Martin of Burnsville was among University of Minnesota football players honored at the team’s annual awards banquet Sunday at TCF Bank Stadium.
He received the Gary Tinsley Award for what the program described as “best embracing the underdog persona of Gary Tinsley,” a Gophers player from 2008-11. Tinsley overcame personal problems to start every game his final two seasons with Minnesota. Tinsley died of an enlarged heart in April 2012, just weeks before he was to receive his degree.
Martin played 45 games over four seasons with the Gophers. Despite being limited to eight games in 2019, he finished with 66 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles and two interceptions.
Martin announced Sunday via Instagram he will not play in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, where the Gophers will face Auburn on Jan. 1, in order to prepare for the NFL Draft. He has committed to play in the Senior Bowl on Jan. 20 in Mobile, Alabama. Martin has been projected as a middle-round draft selection.
Martin played quarterback and safety at Burnsville High, leading the Blaze to a Class 6A quarterfinal appearance in 2015. He was a finalist for the Mr. Football award that season.
Two NSIC football teams disappear
Few if any local players are expected to be affected by the announcement last week that St. Cloud State and the University of Minnesota Crookston will disband their football programs, effective in the 2020-21 school year.
Lakeville North High School graduate Stu Hamann was the only player from the Sun Thisweek or Dakota County Tribune coverage area on the roster this fall for St. Cloud State. Hamann was a senior defensive back for the Huskies (4-7) and has completed his football eligibility. Logan Huso, a senior defensive lineman, was the only local player for Minnesota Crookston this season.
Financial concerns were cited by both schools for the decision to cut football. Additionally, St. Cloud State was facing a federal court order to bring its athletic programs into Title IX compliance. According to the university, cutting football and men’s and women’s golf while adding men’s soccer (to satisfy a requirement for at least one men’s or mixed-gender sport in the fall) will save $1.2 million and put the school in Title IX compliance.
Former Apple Valley High School head football coaches Paul Miller and Mike Fritze also have been head coach at Minnesota Crookston, and each dealt with the same problem – finding the resources to make the Golden Eagles competitive. Miller was head coach in the 2012 season, then took a leave of absence because of health concerns. Fritze replaced him and was head coach at Minnesota Crookston from 2013-2016.
Minnesota Crookston was 2-64 over the last five seasons and school officials said in a statement it wasn’t financially viable to do what was necessary to make the football program competitive.
St. Cloud State and Minnesota Crookston will remain members of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in other sports. The conference has 16 members in five states. Fourteen of those schools now will compete in football. Under a recently approved NSIC bylaw change, schools no longer have to offer football to be members of the league.
Mulvihill wins national award
Concordia-St. Paul freshman and Lakeville South High School graduate Jasmine Mulvihill last week was named American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II Freshman of the Year. She also was named first-team All-America, becoming the first Concordia-St. Paul player to receive that honor as a freshman.
Mulvihill, an outside hitter, led Division II with 569 kills in the 2019 season. She ranked third in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and 14th nationally with 4.21 kills per set. She had at least 10 kills in 34 of her team’s 35 matches. Mulvihill was a three-time NSIC Player of the Week.
Concordia-St. Paul was 27-8 this season, reaching the regional final before losing to eventual national runner-up Nebraska-Kearney.
At Lakeville South, Mulvihill led the Cougars to two state tournament appearances and two South Suburban Conference championships. She had 1,176 career kills in high school.
