College notes: Local players fall just short of Final Four home game

After starring for six years at Hopkins High School, Paige Bueckers’ next basketball dream was to return to Minnesota to play in the NCAA Women’s Final Four. That will happen this weekend, but several players with Dakota County ties were stopped just short of coming back to play in their home state.
Bueckers scored 27 points in leading the University of Connecticut to a 91-87 double-overtime victory over North Carolina State on Monday in an Elite Eight game in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Farmington High School graduate Sophie Hart, a freshman at North Carolina State, did not play in Monday’s game but would have accompanied her team to the Final Four had the Wolfpack won.
UConn plays Stanford in a national semifinal game at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the Target Center. That follows the South Carolina-Louisville semifinal game at 6 p.m. The winners play for the championship at 7 p.m. Sunday.
South Carolina defeated Creighton 80-50 in an Elite Eight game last Sunday in Greensboro, North Carolina, ending the postseason run for the Bluejays and local players Lauren Jensen and Molly Mogensen. Jensen, the Lakeville North High School graduate who hit the game-winning basket in Creighton’s upset of Iowa in the second round, led her team with 12 points against South Carolina. Mogensen, a Farmington graduate, had two points and three assists.
Steveson award
University of Minnesota heavyweight and Apple Valley High School alumnus Gable Steveson won his second Dan Hodge Trophy as the nation’s top college wrestler. The only surprise would have been if he didn’t win.
The 2021 Olympic gold medalist and Gophers senior just completed his third undefeated season and won his second NCAA championship, defeating Cohlton Schultz of Arizona State 6-2 in the NCAA finals March 18. Steveson finished the 2021-22 season 18-0, earning bonus points in 15 of those matches. He has a 52-match winning streak.
The award is based primarily on a wrestler’s record, number of pins, dominance and quality of competition. Last year Steveson was a co-winner with Iowa’s Spencer Lee.
He is the first wrestler in Gophers history to win the Dan Hodge Trophy twice, and the first heavyweight in the nation to be a two-time winner. At Minnesota, Steveson was 85-2 in four seasons with three Big Ten championships and two NCAA titles. He has one season of college wrestling eligibility remaining but has signed with World Wrestling Entertainment and is expected to begin working for them shortly.
Frozen Four
Two former Lakeville North High School players and two from Burnsville are on teams headed to the NCAA Frozen Four next week in Boston.
Defenseman Jack McNeely of Lakeville North and forward Cade Borchardt of Burnsville led Minnesota State Mankato to a 37-5 record and NCAA regional championship. The Mavericks will play Minnesota in a semifinal game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, at T.D. Garden. Borchardt, a junior, is fourth on the team in scoring with 40 points (15 goals, 25 assists). McNeely, a senior who played on Lakeville North’s 2015 state Class AA championship team, has two goals and 14 assists for 16 points this season. Borchardt and McNeely are two of five players who have appeared in all 42 Mavericks games.
It’s the second Frozen Four for both Borchardt and McNeely. Minnesota State Mankato also got there in 2021, losing to St. Cloud State in the semifinals.
The Minnesota roster includes defenseman Sam Rossini, a Burnsville High School graduate who rejoined the Gophers in January. Rossini had already earned his undergraduate degree and started a job, but returned to the team to add depth on defense after Minnesota’s Brock Faber was named to the U.S. Olympic Team. Rossini, who’s taking graduate school courses, has appeared in three games for the Gophers this season.
Lakeville North graduate Keaton Pehrson plays for the University of Michigan, which faces Denver in the other Frozen Four semifinal at 4 p.m. April 7. Pehrson, a former North captain, has appeared in 26 games for Michigan this season and has four assists.
