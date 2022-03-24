College highlights: Steveson leaves it all on the mat, including his shoes

Gable Steveson did what he said he would, during and after the NCAA Wrestling Championships. Now he’s headed to another stage where he might appear on TV screens worldwide sooner rather than later.
The University of Minnesota senior and Apple Valley High School graduate won his second NCAA heavyweight title on Saturday, defeating Arizona State’s Cohlton Schultz 6-2 in Detroit in what likely was the last match of Steveson’s amateur career. He finished with a collegiate record of 85-2 and back-to-back national titles.
Earlier in March, he promised the wrestling audience “the greatest show you will ever watch and then leave my shoes on the mat.” He did exactly that, removing his shoes after his victory over Schultz. Steveson had to put them back on for the awards ceremony, but it was the symbolism that counted. It was intended to signal the end of one chapter and the beginning of another.
Steveson did something similar his senior year at Apple Valley, giving his shoes to a young fan after winning his fourth state individual championship. He says he’s always been driven to try to give people what they want.
“Growing up, I just had an itch to be a showman,” Steveson said following Saturday’s championship matches.
That could serve him well in his next destination – World Wrestling Entertainment. Steveson signed with the pro wrestling giant before starting his senior season at Minnesota, a deal made possible by recent NCAA rule changes allowing athletes to monetize their names, images and likenesses without forfeiting eligibility.
He hinted that it might not be long before he shows up at a WWE event. “(WWE president) Vince McMahon is a genius,” Steveson said. “Hopefully he can (promote) me right and who knows, maybe you’ll see me at WrestleMania.”
WrestleMania, the WWE’s biggest annual pay-per-view, is scheduled April 2-3 in Arlington, Texas.
Writers following the business of professional wrestling have speculated the WWE will waste no time fast-tracking Steveson to the main roster. Gable’s brother Bobby, also a former Apple Valley and U of M wrestler, currently performs in WWE on its NXT brand.
Technically, Steveson has one year of college eligibility remaining after the NCAA granted an extra year to any wrestler who competed in the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season. But there appears to be little left for Steveson to accomplish in amateur wrestling after winning two NCAA championships, the U.S. Olympic Trials and an Olympic gold medal in the last 12 months.
Steveson won five matches at the NCAA tournament, including an 8-3 semifinal victory over Penn State wrestler and Simley High School graduate Greg Kerkvliet. Schultz was ranked second in the weight class.
Steveson scored a takedown within seconds of the start of the championship match and led Schultz 4-1 after one period. “I was shooting the best shots I possibly could against a bigger body like Cohlton Schultz, who’s a Greco specialist and knows how to roll people up in 30 seconds or a minute.”
He couldn’t resist his signature post-match backflip, even though Steveson had said he planned to retire that move.
“I would hate for anybody who pays a lot of money to sit in their seats and they’re chanting backflip, and I don’t do it,” he said. “I have to put on that show.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.