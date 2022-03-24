College highlights: Jensen leads Creighton to victory over Iowa

Several basketball players with ties to the South Suburban Conference still have a chance to return to Minnesota for the NCAA Women’s Final Four.
They include players from the Division I tournament’s two remaining Cinderella stories – Creighton and South Dakota. Fourteen of the 16 remaining teams were seeded sixth or higher in their regions. The exceptions are Creighton and South Dakota, both of which were seeded 10th.
Lakeville North High School graduate Lauren Jensen scored eight of her team’s last nine points in Creighton’s 64-62 upset of No. 2-seeded Iowa on Sunday in Iowa City. Adding to the intrigue was that Jensen played for Iowa last season before transferring to Creighton in search of more playing time. The sophomore averaged 12.7 points in her first season with the Bluejays.
Jensen made a three-pointer with 12.6 seconds remaining to put Creighton ahead. She handled the ball near the top of the three-point arc, drawing a double team. Jensen passed to the wing, but both defenders went to that player, leaving Jensen open. She got the ball back and nailed the jumper.
Clutch shots are in Jensen’s DNA. She made a number of them for North, including a game-winner against Farmington in the 2019 Class 4A, Section 1 championship game. She is one of only two players in Lakeville High School/Lakeville North history with more than 2,000 career points and holds the program’s single-game (47) and single-season (812) scoring records.
Farmington High graduate Molly Mogensen had seven points and eight rebounds in Creighton’s victory Sunday. Mogensen, Farmington’s career scoring leader for girls and boys basketball, is averaging 6.4 points this season.
Creighton plays Iowa State in the round of 16 at 8:30 p.m. Friday in Greensboro, N.C.
The other 10th seed still alive in the women’s tournament, South Dakota, dropped No. 2 seed Baylor 61-47 on Sunday. The Coyotes have four Minnesota natives on their roster, including Eastview High School graduate Macy Guebert, a junior guard. Guebert scored three points in the Baylor game.
True freshman Cassidy Carson is on the South Dakota roster but has not played this season. She was a 1,000-point career scorer at Eastview.
South Dakota’s next game is 5:30 p.m. Saturday against Michigan in Wichita, Kansas.
As a No. 1 seed, North Carolina State is favored to reach the final four. Freshman center Sophie Hart, who led Farmington High School to two state tournaments, scored two points as the Wolfpack drubbed Kansas State 89-57 on Monday. North Carolina State (31-3) plays Notre Dame in the round of 16 at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Bridgeport, Connecticut.
Women’s Final Four semifinals will be Friday, April 1, at the Target Center, with the championship game at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 3.
