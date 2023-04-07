Coaches leave Eastview boys basketball on solid footing

Goetz, Monroe helped Lightning reach state tourney 3 times in 5 years
Paul Goetz was a basketball coach at Eastview High School from the first day the school opened in 1997 – until the final day of the Class 3A boys tournament March 25.
Yes, he said, it does feel a little strange to step away.
“It’s not just a job, it’s been a way of life for 35 years,” said Goetz, who stepped down as Eastview’s head boys basketball coach after leading the Lightning to their third state tournament appearance in five years. “Not just for me, but for my family. They’ve supported everything I’ve done. A lot of the friends I have now, I met because of coaching.”
Goetz’s coaching resume includes running the Lightning boys basketball program the last 10 years, along with 14 years as girls varsity head coach and two years as a girls varsity assistant coach. Before Eastview opened, he was girls varsity head coach at Rosemount for four years and a Rosemount boys varsity assistant for another four. He’s also been a ninth-grade football coach and junior varsity baseball coach at Eastview.
Why leave now?
Goetz said his priorities are changing, and with the program on an uptick it seems like the right time to turn it over to a new coach. Plus, he’s not in the high school building every day anymore, having retired as a full-time physical education teacher after the 2021-22 school year (he continues to work as EVHS as a part-time substitute teacher).
“I still feel like I can do the job, but if I’m going to do something I want to be able to do it 100 percent,” he said. “My wife (Tammy) and I want to do some traveling. She was a school principal in Minneapolis and retired a year before me. We’re ready for the next stage in our lives.”
Goetz isn’t ruling out the possibility of being an assistant coach somewhere. During the state tournament last month he said if being a head coach was a November-to-March proposition he might still do it. But the year-round demands of being a high school head coach aren’t a fit for what he wants to do in retirement.
Also stepping aside after the 2023 state tournament was varsity assistant coach Trevor Monroe, who joined the program seven years ago after serving as Eastview’s head softball coach. Monroe, 51, said Monday he would have considered applying for the head basketball position if he was 10 years younger, but he’s at a point in his life where he wants to pull back a little from coaching responsibilities. He will continue to teach physical education and coordinate Eastview’s driver education program, and he’s starting his third year as a boys golf assistant coach.
“It’s not that I wouldn’t want to” be the head coach, Monroe said. “But right now I just don’t feel I could give 100 percent, 100 percent of the time.”
Goetz’s Eastview boys teams were 166-117 over his 10 seasons as head coach, including 104-37 in the last five years. The Lightning won two South Suburban Conference championships and qualified for the state tournament in 2019, 2022 and 2023. They might have advanced in 2021 as well; Eastview reached the section final but the rest of the season was called off because of COVID-19.
Goetz and Monroe said they tried to establish a culture in the basketball program where players felt they had some ownership and were responsible for maintaining standards.
“What we wanted was a player-run program where kids held each other accountable, played hard and played for each other,” Goetz said. “To do that, you need to build relationships. There was a time earlier in my career where I might have thought, ‘No, I just want to coach.’ But I don’t think you can have a successful program without building relationships.”
Monroe said this year’s team epitomized what the coaches wanted to develop.
“It didn’t matter whether or not you were one of the players people talked about, we had 18 kids who looked out for each other,” he said. “My father passed away last December and players came up to me and said, ‘We got you. We’ll take care of you.’”
“If you went to one of our film sessions you’d see us joking around a lot,” said senior guard Elias Batala, one of Eastview’s 2022-23 captains. “But (Goetz and Monroe) could push you hard when they needed to. They pushed me to be a better player and get to a level I wasn’t sure I could reach.”
Goetz coached Eastview to the state Class 4A girls championship game in 2000, in just the third year of the Lightning program. They were back in the state final three years later. In 2000-01 and 2001-02 they lost to a Lakeville team that went 55-1 over those two seasons and won state championships both years. Goetz-coached Eastview girls teams also went to state in 2008 and 2009. His teams won 326 games in his 14 seasons as head coach.
In a four-year stretch from 2000 to 2003, Eastview and Lakeville met in the Section 1 championship game, with the winner going on to take first or second in the state.
“We were probably the two best teams in the state during that time, we just happened to be in the same section,” Goetz said.
He stepped down as girls head coach after the 2010-11 season and became an assistant coach. On many nights, that meant he could coach a game in the late afternoon or early evening, then get to wherever his son Garrett was playing for the Rosemount varsity boys team.
Eastview’s girls basketball program continued to thrive under Melissa Guebert and later Molly Kasper, reaching the state tournament eight years in a row from 2012 to 2019 and winning two Class 4A championships. The boys head coaching job opened in 2013 and Goetz was intrigued, but Garrett still had another season to play at Rosemount. Garrett encouraged his father to take the job. It meant they were on opposite sides in two South Suburban Conference games in the 2013-14 season, with Rosemount winning both.
Paul Goetz was state girls coach of the year in 2003 and 2009, and was named Class 4A boys coach of the year in 2023. In many ways, he said, athletes in the two sports are remarkably similar.
“I don’t think there’s as much difference as some people believe,” he said. “If there’s one thing I learned in 35 years as a coach, it’s that it’s about building relationships.”
Goetz and Monroe both have the distinction of playing and coaching in the state tournament. Goetz played for Rochester John Marshall’s 1984 state tourney qualifier and Monroe was on Warren High School’s 1989 team.
Monroe, who’s coached for 27 years, has worked in five programs that sent teams to state tournaments. He was head coach of Eastview’s 2015 state Class 3A softball champions and was an assistant on the 2012 Farmington team that went to state. He was head coach of Rosemount’s state baseball tournament qualifier in 2008 and an assistant on state-bound Eastview golf teams the last two seasons, as well as being an assistant coach for three Eastview state boys basketball tournament teams.
Although he said he didn’t plan to pursue the Eastview basketball opening, Monroe said he has some coaching ambitions left. At some point he’d like to come full-circle in golf as a head coach at the high school or college level. He played three years of Division I golf at the University of Wyoming, competing against future major champions Phil Mickelson, Jim Furyk and Justin Leonard. In the early 1990s, a victory in a Wyoming state amateur tourney earned Monroe a spot in a prestigious tournament in Pennsylvania, where one of the other players was a teenage phenom from California named Tiger Woods.
