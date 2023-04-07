Coaches leave Eastview boys basketball on solid footing

Eastview head coach Paul Goetz (second from right) and assistant coach Trevor Monroe (right) follow the action at one of the Lightning’s 2023 state Class 4A tournament games. Both stepped down after the Lightning completed the season with a 23-9 record and fourth-place finish at state.

 Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Goetz, Monroe helped Lightning reach state tourney 3 times in 5 years

Paul Goetz was a basketball coach at Eastview High School from the first day the school opened in 1997 – until the final day of the Class 3A boys tournament March 25.

