Coach who led AVHS boys basketball glory era steps down

Goring’s teams won three state championships, six conference titles
Zach Goring’s association with Apple Valley basketball started in second grade, when he began playing in youth leagues. Now he wants to help his daughter and son enjoy their time as youth players.
That’s what prompted his decision to step down as Apple Valley High School boys basketball coach after 11 seasons. He guided what became one of the state’s most dominant programs; the Eagles won three state Class 4A championships in five seasons from 2013 through 2017.
“Being a head coach is a year-round job,” Goring said April 17, the day after he posted his resignation letter on the Apple Valley basketball program’s Twitter account, @avboyshoops. “I was missing some of my kids’ activities, and now that they’re in fifth and seventh grade, I want to make sure I’m there for those activities.
“When you’re going in two or three different directions, it’s hard to give all your responsibilities the attention they deserve.”
Goring, whose family lives in Farmington, has a daughter (Lexi) in seventh grade and a son (Ben) in fifth grade. Both are playing basketball; Goring also coaches a Minnesota Stars softball team for which his daughter plays.
“My daughter will be a ninth-grader in a couple of years. She has a goal of playing for Farmington High School, and that’s something I want to be around for. These years go by so fast,” Goring said.
He presided over one of Minnesota high school basketball’s biggest dynasties. In six seasons from 2012-13 through 2017-18, Apple Valley was 175-14 overall and 106-2 in South Suburban Conference games, winning the league each year. The Eagles had a 51-game conference winning streak from 2012 to 2015, followed by a 42-game streak from 2015 to 2018.
The Eagles won state titles in 2013, 2015 and 2017, and were denied a fourth title by Cretin-Derham Hall’s buzzer-beating basket in the 2018 Class 4A final. Apple Valley also was third in the 2016 state tourney. Overall, the Eagles were 13-2 in state tournament games in Goring’s time as head coach.
The Eagles also earned national attention, playing two home games that were televised by ESPN. The first of those games, in December 2013, was against Whitney Young High School of Chicago and featured future NBA players Tyus Jones and Gary Trent Jr. of Apple Valley, and Jahlil Okafor of Whitney Young. All three went on to Duke University before turning pro.
A 1995 Apple Valley High School graduate, Goring left high school as the Eagles’ career assists leader. He now stands third after being passed by two players he coached – Tyus Jones and his brother Tre.
Goring played college basketball for St. Cloud State, then was a graduate assistant coach at St. Cloud State and coached at Eastview for one season before returning to Apple Valley High as an assistant. He became head coach in 2009, essentially trading roles with Mike Fritze, who became Goring’s assistant.
“Mike came to me and said, what do you think about basically flipping roles?” Goring said. “That was a selfless act on his part. He saw Tyus coming as an eighth-grader.”
Tyus Jones became the Eagles’ starting point guard in 2009-10, Goring’s first season as head coach, and ran the Eagles’ offense for five seasons. Tre Jones became the starter at point guard in 2014-15 and held that job for four years. Both won the Mr. Basketball award as seniors.
“I got to coach the best point guard in the country for nine straight years,” Goring said. “What a treat. What an experience.”
Tyus Jones (Memphis) and Trent (Portland) now are in the NBA. Tre Jones likely will join them after entering the 2020 NBA draft following two seasons at Duke.
Goring coached numerous other talented players during his time with the Eagles, including Cam Kirksey, Brock Bertram, Dustin Fronk, Dennis Austin and Luke Martens. Eagle alumni not only went to the NBA, but populated Division II and III college rosters.
Goring did not rule out coaching at the high school level again once his children are older. For now, though, he said he will concentrate on being a youth coach and helping run his family’s lawn care business in the south metro. He also has been a substitute teacher at Apple Valley High School, a role he said he hopes to continue.
