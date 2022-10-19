Clutch plays turn the tide for Irish

Rosemount running back Will Priest picks up yardage in the Irish's 27-17 victory over Prior Lake last week. The Irish remained undefeated and clinched the district championship.

 Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Football team 7-0 after rallying past Prior Lake

Rosemount already demonstrated it had the size and grit up front to deal with the state’s top Class 6A football teams. The next step was making big plays when it mattered.

Tags

Load comments