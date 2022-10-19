Clutch plays turn the tide for Irish

Football team 7-0 after rallying past Prior Lake
Rosemount already demonstrated it had the size and grit up front to deal with the state’s top Class 6A football teams. The next step was making big plays when it mattered.
The Irish passed that test, too, coming up with several game-changing plays in a 27-17 victory over Prior Lake on Oct. 13 that kept them undefeated at 7-0. The victory clinched the Metro Gold South sub-district championship with one regular-season game remaining. Rosemount will be one of four No. 1-seeded teams when the Class 6A playoffs start Oct. 28.
Prior Lake posed a huge – emphasis on “huge” – threat to Rosemount’s undefeated record and No. 2 state ranking. Led by 280-pound University of Minnesota-bound linemen Greg Johnson and Martin Owusu, the Lakers had a 17-12 lead midway through the fourth quarter and were trying to bleed the clock.
Prior Lake chose to go for it on fourth and one from its 44-yard line. The Rosemount defense stuffed the play for no gain, and moments later Gavin Caswell found Chance Swansson over the middle for a 33-yard touchdown pass that put the Irish ahead to stay. Will Priest closed the scoring with a 22-yard touchdown run with 1 minute, 12 seconds remaining.
“I wanted them to punt,” Rosemount coach Jeff Erdmann said of Prior Lake’s fourth-down decision. “It felt like they were going to continue to drive down the field and eat clock. If I’m them, I make that same decision.”
But the Irish defense held firm, putting Swansson in position to do what he does best, make big plays. His primary position is defensive back, but he’s also seen at slot receiver and special teams (he has a punt return for a touchdown this season).
Although the senior is listed in the Rosemount program at 150 pounds he seldom leaves the field, and Swansson said that’s how he likes it.
“I love it. I tell the coaches I’m never tired,” he said. “This off-season I did a little bit with both ways (offense and defense). I’ve been consistently going out and playing special teams, so on offense I just go in and do that slot stuff.”
Swansson wasn’t done impacting the game after catching the go-ahead touchdown pass. He also had an interception on Prior Lake’s next possession, snuffing out the Lakers’ (4-3) final scoring opportunity. In the first quarter, Swansson returned a punt to midfield to put the Irish in position to take the lead, which they did on Landon Danner’s 8-yard run.
Prior Lake, however, scored twice in the second quarter to take a 14-6 lead. The Lakers tried to run out the clock before halftime but were forced to punt in the final minute. Rosemount put in Caswell, a sophomore, at quarterback. He completed a 33-yard pass to Priest, followed by a 28-yard pass to Darion Gildersleeve to make it 14-12.
Caswell is likely to have a bigger role as the Irish seek to diversify their offense. Rosemount started the season using a run-oriented formation with Danner at quarterback. The Irish aren’t abandoning an approach that brought success, but want to add versatility. Caswell’s arm and mobility make him a good fit when they spread the field.
Danner and Caswell “have different strengths as QBs,” Erdmann said. “We want to be able to do both packages, because with the playoffs coming we think it’s hard for other teams to prepare for that stuff. We’ve been really pleased with our quarterbacks this season.”
Caswell completed five of eight passes for 113 yards and also led the Irish in rushing with 73 yards on nine carries.
Prior Lake ran 18 more plays than Rosemount and held the ball nine more minutes but finished with 70 fewer yards. Rosemount offensive lineman Noah Lindsay said that was evidence the Irish were prepared to take the Lakers’ best shot.
“A key aspect of their game is just intimidation because they have a huge defensive line and a huge offensive line,” Lindsay said. “But we have a group of guys that don’t see that at all and we know that on paper we’re probably the better team. Our technique is solid, we have better footwork, and that’s how you get a score like that.”
The Irish made sure to take a team photo to celebrate a hard-earned district championship. They played then-No. 1 ranked Eden Prairie, defending Class 6A champion Lakeville South and seventh-ranked Prior Lake in a span of four weeks.
“It’s something these guys will talk about forever,” Erdmann said. “This district is very, very challenging and for us to still be unscathed, it’s a great achievement.”
Rosemount plays at Burnsville (3-4) in its final regular-season game on Wednesday night. The Irish will learn their first-round playoff opponent Friday morning when the Class 6A brackets are released.
East Ridge 42, Eastview 14
The Lightning took a first-quarter lead but couldn’t withstand East Ridge’s air raid. Raptors quarterback Tanner Zolnosky completed 14 of 15 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns.
Senior quarterback Ezra Formaneck scored on a 5-yard run to put Eastview (1-6) ahead early. East Ridge (4-3) scored the next 42 points before Formaneck found Damon Green with a 5-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter.
Eastview plays at Edina (2-5) on Wednesday to close the regular season. The Lightning’s first Class 6A playoff game will be Oct. 28 on the road.
St. Thomas Academy 42, Apple Valley 7
Apple Valley’s schedule has included three of the top six teams in the Class 5A state rankings. No. 2-ranked St. Thomas rushed for 364 yards in its victory over the Eagles on Oct. 13.
Apple Valley junior Orlando Collins caught four passes for 64 yards. He also scored on a 5-yard run in the second quarter, cutting STA’s lead to 21-7. But the Cadets (7-0), who had two running backs gain more than 100 yards, kept pounding away and scored three second half touchdowns.
Eagles quarterback Jackson Thornburgh passed for 171 yards but Apple Valley managed just 31 yards rushing.
Apple Valley (3-4) plays at Irondale (4-3) in its regular-season finale Wednesday night. The Eagles begin the Class 5A, Section 3 playoffs next week. If they’re seeded first or second in the six-team section they will get a first-round bye and play a semifinal game Oct. 29. If they’re seeded lower than second they will play a first-round game Tuesday, Oct. 25, likely at home.
