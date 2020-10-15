Closing a career with a record

Lakeville North seniors break pool mark in their final opportunity
On Oct. 9, Lakeville North seniors Katie Pattee and Georgia Olson, along with sophomore Payton Warns and freshman Izzy Satterlee, lined up for the 200-yard freestyle relay hoping to set a record.
Their target was the Kenwood Trail Middle School record in the event, set by Rosemount in 2014. It was the final race for Pattee and Olson at KTMS. Lakeville North senior parents were in attendance and the team lined up poolside cheering.
The relay finished in 1 minute, 39.46 seconds, breaking the pool record by more than sixth-tenths of a second. The Panthers’ time is currently fourth fastest in the state.
“Georgia, Izzy and Katie are so deserving of this,” an emotional Warns said. “They work extremely hard in practice and this was our last chance to get this record. We all know that as a team we win together and lose together, and when Izzy finished (as anchor) we stood there in silence waiting for the time and held our breath. It felt like all of those hard sets and bad days had paid off. I never would have done well without the support and constant reminders that we could do it from my teammates and coaches.”
In addition to the record-setting relay, Lakeville North won its dual with Apple Valley to finish 6-3 in the South Suburban Conference.
Senior captain Grace Gray said, “It’s pretty surreal that the season is almost over. Even though our last dual meet was virtual, it was amazing to see us come together cheering everybody on, and that is something that I am definitely going to miss next year.”
Coach Dan Schneider said the Panthers should be well positioned for section competition next week.
“We had a great dual meet finale with 74 lifetime best swims,” Schneider said. “The 200 free relay ... broke the pool record with a great swim. Makena Skjeveland had her taper meet and was on fire, swimming four lifetime bests and dropping 54 seconds off her previous best 500 free time.”
Skjeveland, a ninth-grader, grabbed a fourth-place finish and two points for the JV team.
Skjeveland and her North teammates, along with Lakeville South, Prior Lake and Shakopee, will compete at KTMS in the South Suburban junior varsity championships on Thursday.
Lakeville South-Eastview
Lakeville South swam virtually against Eastview in its final dual of the season. The team result was not available at presstime, but the Cougars had most of their success in relays while the Lightning dominated individual races.
Lakeville South co-head coach Madison McBride said senior captain Sam Riley and freshman Nora Gabriel were standouts.
“(Riley) is unable to attend the JV section meet this week so she tapered for last Friday and did really well,” McBride said. “She dropped nine seconds in the 200 free (2:30.59) and a little over 30 seconds in the 500 free (6:50.31). We also had a first-time high school swimmer, Nora Gabriel, who dropped time in her taper events too.”
For South, the 200 medley relay of Skyler Leverenz, Maddy Rateliff, Laura Cochran and Moira Croghan turned in the fastest time of 1:59.14. Leverenz also anchored South’s B team to victory over the Cougar A team and the Lightning in the 400 freestyle relay, with a time of 3:59.73. Leverenz was joined by Kendall Krohn, Ava White and senior captain Jordan Bares.
Had it been in-person, the most exciting race of the meet would have been the 200 freestyle relay. Eastview’s team of Anna Lee, Elsa Reilly, Sophia Schwie and Anna Rohy out-touched South by .01 seconds in a time of 1:49.17.
Eastview senior Meredith Nord finished her regular season with victories in the 200 individual medley (2.17.78) and 100 butterfly (1.02.47). Senior Anna Lee had the top time in the 100 freestyle (57.79) in her final dual meet for the Lightning.
“(Co-coach Tim Mitchell) and I are just really thankful that we got to have this season,” McBride said. “While it has been slightly turbulent, it has come with a lot of high rewards and we are lucky to get to work with the athletes we do. Without them, we wouldn’t be here. We are looking forward to seeing the rest of our swimmers taper and suit up. We think the end of the season will bring amazing things.”
Section meets
Lakeville North and Lakeville South will compete with Farmington in the Section 1AA meet Oct. 22-23 at Dodge Middle School in Farmington. The Farmington site is one of three being used for the Section 1AA meet.
Eastview and Apple Valley will compete in the Section 3AA meet next week, with the Lightning and Eagles expected to go to Falcon Ridge Middle School in Apple Valley.
