Muskies advance to 2nd round of state tourney Friday
Steve McGuiggan and Carter Hanson had three hits each as New Market defeated Burnsville 11-5 in the first round of the Minnesota Baseball Association Class B men’s amateur tournament Sunday in Hamburg.
The Muskies trailed 3-0 after the first inning but took control with a nine-run second inning. Hanson and McGuiggan were the first two batters in the inning and put the rally in motion with singles.
McGuiggan played for Apple Valley High School’s 2006 state baseball championship team and was all-state in baseball, football and basketball. He is co-founder (with former Eagle Tom Buske) of the Minnesota Mash Baseball Club in Eagan. Hanson, a 2021 Bloomington Jefferson High School graduate headed for the University of Massachusetts, plays in the Mash club program.
New Market (19-10) plays the St. Michael Saints in the second round of the Class B tournament at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Hamburg, with the winner advancing to the double-elimination portion of the tourney at 1 p.m. Sunday against Miesville or East Grand Forks. Burnsville, which reached the state tournament for the first time since 2014, finished 17-11.
New Market, playing in the Class B tournament for the first time (the Muskies were a Class C team until 2020) had nine hits in the decisive second inning and sent 12 batters to the plate. McGuiggan, in his second plate appearance of the inning, had a two-run single.
The Muskies this season added several recent local high school players to the roster, and they had an impact on Sunday’s game. Alex Berreth (Farmington) had two hits and two runs batted in, as did Lincoln Berry (Eagan). Mason Trocke (Apple Valley) also had two hits.
Connor Wietgrefe pitched the first seven innings for New Market, with former Lakeville North player Brett Herber pitching the final two.
Kevin Johnson’s RBI single and Joe Robinson’s two-run double gave Burnsville its early lead. Zach Andreasen, Matt Trocke and Johnson had two hits each for the Bobcats, and Robinson finished with three RBI.
Victoria, Champlin Park, Rochester and three-time defending champion Chanhassen also won first-round games in the Class B tournament last weekend. The tournament concludes Labor Day weekend, with the finalists playing at 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at Chaska Athletic Park. If a second game is needed, it would be 3 p.m. Monday in Chaska.
Champlin Park 1, Hampton 0
Former Eastview High School pitcher Adam Stockwell pitched a four-hitter for Hampton on Sunday in the Class B tournament, but it wasn’t enough to get the Cardinals past the opening round.
Champlin Park’s Sam Riola pitched a two-hit shutout in his team’s 1-0 victory over Hampton. Champlin Park plays Victoria in the second round on Saturday. Hampton finished 13-12 after defeating Class B powerhouses Dundas and Elko in the Section 1B “redemption round” to reach the state tournament.
Champlin Park catcher Ethan Mocchi homered in the seventh inning for the game’s only run.
Stockwell, who also pitched for Gustavus Adolphus College, worked eight innings Sunday, allowing four hits and one walk while striking out six.
Another former Eastview player, infielder Rhett Hebig, singled in the seventh inning to break up Riola’s no-hit bid. John Dittman, a former Farmington High School and Augsburg University player, had Hampton’s other hit.
The Hampton roster has a number of former Eastview High players, along with several from Apple Valley, Rosemount and Farmington.
Class C tournament
The state Class C tournament, a 48-team, single-elimination event, also started last weekend and will run through Labor Day.
The St. Patrick Irish, one of the top seeds in Class C, had a first-round bye but now know their opponent for the second round. They will play the Austin Greyhounds at 11 a.m. Saturday in Waconia, with the winner facing Ortonville or Young America in the round of 16 at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, in Chaska.
St. Patrick (21-5) was second in the 2020 Class C tournament. The Irish play at Bonin Field, a ballpark next to a church several miles west of Elko New Market and several miles northeast of New Prague. The roster includes several former Lakeville North and Lakeville South high school players.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.