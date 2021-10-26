Players from Eastview, Eagan, Lakeville South will compete
Four players from the South Suburban Conference will compete in the state Class AA girls tennis singles and doubles tournaments beginning Thursday at the University of Minnesota Baseline Tennis Center.
The qualifying SSC players are Eastview senior and Eagan eighth-grader Cassandra Li, who will be in the singles tournament, and Lakeville South teammates Georgia Deml and Reese Burton, who are playing doubles.
Venkatasubramani will play Elk River ninth-grader Ava Nelson in the Class AA singles first round at 8 a.m. Thursday, with the winner playing No. 3 seed Nicole Ridenour of Roseville or Bella Suk of Blake in the quarterfinals at noon.
Li (24-0) plays Malia McKinnon of Forest Lake in the first round, with the winner possibly facing No. 1 seed Zoe Adkins of Maple Grove in the second round.
Venkatasubramani and Li are unseeded but both enter the state tournament as section champions. Venkatasubramani won a three-set match in the Section 6AA final. Li raced through five matches in Section 3AA tourney, dropping no sets and only three games.
Venkatasubramani has only one loss this season, against Li in a South Suburban Conference match in early September.
The final state coaches association rankings in early October placed Li at No. 8 in Class AA singles. Venkatasubramani was unranked.
Mnhighschooltennis.org, which uses a computerized system to rank players and teams, sees it a bit differently. The computer placed Venkatasubramani at No. 2 in Class AA, trailing only Ridenour, and Li at eighth.
Tennis Recruiting Network ranked Li as the No. 1 player in Minnesota in the class of 2026 and Venkatasubramani ninth in the senior class.
Deml and Burton play No. 1-seeded Annika Elvestrom and Karina Elvestrom of Minnetonka in the first round of the Class AA doubles tournament at 10 a.m. Thursday, with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals at 2 p.m.
Deml, a senior, played doubles in the 2019 state Class AA tournament. This year she played mainly first doubles for Lakeville South and Burton, a sophomore, played primarily first singles. They reached the Section 1AA doubles final before losing to Julia Baber and Paige Sargent of Rochester Mayo.
Both Elvestrom sisters are undefeated this season. They’re also key players for a Minnetonka team that was favored to win the Class AA championship.
Championship and consolation bracket semifinals for singles and doubles will be 8 a.m. Friday, with the championship, third place and consolation championship matches scheduled for 11:30 a.m.
The state girls tennis tournament was not held in 2020 because of the pandemic. Eastview senior Karin Young won the Class AA singles championship in 2019 but elected not to play high school tennis this fall in order to prepare for her college career at the University of Oregon.
Minnetonka’s Annika Elvestrom and Sarah Shahbaz won the Class AA doubles championship in 2019. Shahbaz, now a junior, is playing singles in this year's tournament and is the No. 2 seed.
