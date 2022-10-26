Class 6A football playoff push starts this week

Unbeaten Rosemount gets one of the four No. 1 seeds
Five victories separate one of 32 Class 6A football teams from a state championship.
Playoffs for the state’s largest enrollment class begin Friday, Oct. 28. It’s mostly a metro dogfight, with all but one of the teams coming from the Twin Cities suburbs (Brainerd is the 32nd team).
Rosemount, Maple Grove, Stillwater and Eden Prairie are the four No. 1 seeds for the Class 6A tournament. Lakeville South, which defeated Maple Grove 13-7 in the 2021 state championship game, was seeded second behind Rosemount in Section 3 this year.
The first two rounds are played at home sites. Quarterfinal games Nov. 10-11 will be played at neutral sites outdoors. When the field is reduced to four teams the tournament moves to U.S. Bank Stadium, with Class 6A semifinal games played Nov. 17-18. The championship game, traditionally played the Friday after Thanksgiving, has been moved to Dec. 2 because of logistical issues at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Here’s a look at Class 6A first-round games involving teams from the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area:
Burnsville at Lakeville South
Records: Burnsville 3-5, Lakeville South 6-2.
Seeds: Burnsville No. 7 in Section 6, Lakeville South No. 2 in Section 3.
Next for the winner: White Bear Lake or Anoka on Nov. 4.
Notable: The teams did not meet during the regular season. Burnsville was 3-2 on Oct. 1 before fading with three losses to end the regular season. The Blaze have some playmakers on offense, notably quarterback Jeremy Sherlock, running back Henry Saykeo and receivers Markeese Howard, Eric Kilgore and Nicholas Meuser. Linebacker Michael Douhe is the team’s leading tackler.
Lakeville South lost to Eden Prairie and Rosemount in a three-week stretch in September. But the Cougars defeated Prior Lake, Shakopee and Hopkins since then, looking like the team that won the 2021 state title. The defense has two shutouts and hasn’t allowed more than 21 points in a game. Senior running back Carson Hansen has had another huge season in the Cougars’ trademark Power-T offense, rushing for 1,244 yards and 13 touchdowns in eight games.
Roseville at Rosemount
Records: Roseville 0-8, Rosemount 8-0.
Seeds: Roseville eighth in Section 4, Rosemount first in Section 3.
Next for the winner: St. Michael-Albertville or Wayzata on Nov. 4.
Notable: As would be expected in a game between a No. 1 seed and a No. 8 seed, this features teams on opposite trajectories. Rosemount defeated top-10 opponents Eden Prairie, Lakeville South and Prior Lake on its way to an undefeated regular season. Roseville lost seven of its eight regular-season games by 30 points or more.
The Irish could use this game to get more work for its passing unit led by sophomore quarterback Gavin Caswell. Rosemount also has had a strong rushing attack with Landon Danner behind center; coach Jeff Erdmann said the Irish plan to show both looks in the postseason to make it tougher for opponents to prepare. Neither St. Michael-Albertville nor Wayzata had an outstanding regular season, but both have the pedigree to be a potentially pesky second-round opponent for Rosemount.
Forest Lake at Eagan
Records: Forest Lake 6-2, Eagan 5-3.
Seeds: Forest Lake fifth in Section 4, Eagan fourth in Section 3.
Next for the winner: Maple Grove or Hopkins on Nov. 4.
Notable: If you wagered that both Eagan and Forest Lake would take winning records into the playoffs, prepare to collect. The two had struggled recently in Class 6A, but both have had program-altering seasons. Barring an upset for the ages in the Maple Grove-Hopkins game, the Eagan-Forest Lake winner will travel to No. 1-ranked Maple Grove for the second round.
Eagan is on a four-game winning streak, including a 23-21 upset of seventh-ranked Shakopee on Oct. 20. The Wildcats’ offense has become much more productive and much less error-prone. Senior running back Landon Tonsager is 28 yards from 1,000 for the season. Sophomore Brooklyn Evans has rushed for 494 yards and nine touchdowns while sharing time with Carson Schwamb at quarterback. Schwamb’s availability for Friday is in question because of an ankle injury; he also missed the Shakopee game.
Lakeville North at Minnetonka
Records: Lakeville North 3-5, Minnetonka 5-3.
Seeds: Lakeville North fifth in Section 3, Minnetonka fourth in Section 6.
Next for the winner: Stillwater or Brainerd on Nov. 4.
Notable: Potentially one of the more competitive first-round games. Lakeville North suffered through a five-game losing streak that included top-10 opponents Lakeville South, Prior Lake, Shakopee and Rosemount. The Panthers closed their regular season with victories over Farmington and Forest Lake.
A number of North’s key players are underclassmen, including quarterback Riley Grossman, running backs Sawyer Wilkie and Sam Ripplinger, linebacker Cal Schmelzle and defensive back Quinn Power. Will the 2022 playoffs be the time things start falling into place for them? Minnetonka missed traditional Lake Conference rivals Eden Prairie and Wayzata this year but did play top-ranked Maple Grove, losing 41-27. The Skippers also own a victory over Edina, a team that beat Lakeville North 10-6.
Farmington at Shakopee
Records: Farmington 1-7, Shakopee 5-3.
Seeds: Farmington sixth in Section 3, Shakopee third in Section 6.
Next for the winner: Champlin Park or Mounds View on Nov. 4.
Notable: Farmington lost to Shakopee 35-0 in the third week of the regular season, but that was one week after the Tigers lost starting quarterback Jonah Ask to injury. Farmington has settled on a job-sharing arrangement between Jonathan Shrum and Baiden Bean. Shrum in particular has handled it well, completing 55 percent of his passes and rushing for a team-high 523 yards and seven touchdowns.
Farmington’s chances of pulling the upset probably depend on getting its defense off the field against a Shakopee rushing attack that prides itself on keeping defenses on the field. The Sabers rushed for 267 yards and four touchdowns in their regular-season victory over Farmington.
Eastview at Eden Prairie
Records: Eastview 1-7, Eden Prairie 6-2.
Seeds: Eastview eighth in Section 3, Eden Prairie first in Section 6.
Next for the winner: Woodbury or Osseo on Nov. 4.
Notable: The Lightning struggled to get anything going on offense in a 40-0 loss to Edina on Oct. 19. That will need to change to have any chance of staying in it against Eden Prairie, which was ranked first in Class 6A before losing to Rosemount and Shakopee. Quarterback Ezra Formaneck and running back Damon Green are two of the most dynamic players on an Eastview team that is relying on a number of underclassmen.
