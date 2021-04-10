Rosemount girls take undefeated Hawks to the wire
Two programs not accustomed to being on the championship stage put on a memorable game in the Class 4A girls basketball finals.
Chaska guard Kaylee Van Eps took a pass on a backdoor cut and made a lauyp with 5.7 seconds left for the deciding points in the Hawks’ 45-43 victory over Rosemount on Friday at the Target Center.
The game guaranteed a first-time state champion. Each school had been to the state final once before, Chaska in 1998 and Rosemount in 1988, but both lost.
Rosemount (20-4), which was first in Class 4A in defensive scoring average, got the pace it wanted against a Chaska team that averaged more than 70 points a game. Neither team led by more than seven points.
The Irish were down 43-39 with Chaska on the free-throw line with 1 minute, 11 seconds remaining. The Hawks missed the front end of a one-and-one and the Irish’s Helen Staley rebounded. About 20 seconds later Staley found Nicole O’Neil for a layup that cut the lead to two point.
Coming out of a timeout, Chaska tried a long inbounds pass that O’Neil intercepted. Alexa Ratzlaff’s initial shot missed but Rosemount guard Ivory Finley got the rebound. Seconds later, Staley found Tayah Leenderts for a layup that tied the game with 17.2 seconds remaining.
Rosemount got a final look after Chaska scored the go-ahead basket, but Staley’s desperation shot from behind the NBA three-point line was wide left.
Staley, a senior guard, had 17 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three blocks. O’Neil had 13 points, including three of the Irish’s six three-point field goals.
Van Eps and Kelsey Willems led Chaska in scoring with 11 points each.
Chaska (18-0) is the fourth consecutive Class 4A champion to finish undefeated, joining Elk River (2017), Eastview (2018) and Hopkins (2019). Hopkins was undefeated going into the scheduled 2020 Class 4A final against Farmington, but the game was canceled because of the pandemic.
Check back later or more about Rosemount’s run the to the state championship game.
