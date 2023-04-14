Changes place two state girls hockey qualifiers in same section

MSHSL realignments were approved last week
Lakeville North and Rosemount represented the South Suburban Conference at the state Class AA girls hockey tournament in February, but if the Panthers and Irish want to go back next winter they might have to go through each other.
Lakeville North will move from Section 1AA to Section 3AA in girls hockey – joining four other SSC teams – as part of new section assignments approved by the Minnesota State High School League board of directors last week. The new assignments are in effect for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years.
North won the Section 1AA girls hockey championship in February, while Rosemount won Section 3AA. The changes make it possible for both Lakeville schools to qualify for next year’s state girls hockey tourney, and North and South could go into next season favored in their sections.
The new section alignments are created every two years by the MSHSL’s athletic and activities director advisory committee. Assignments are based largely on geography and projected enrollment although other factors are considered, such as programs petitioning to opt up or appealing to move down. Changes from one section assignment cycle to the next typically are more tweaks than overhauls.
Although Lakeville North left Section 1AA in girls hockey, the section ended up with a net gain of one team. Coming in are Austin and Mankato East, both of which were in Class A last season (Mankato East won the 2023 Class A consolation championship). SSC schools Lakeville South and Farmington remain in Section 1AA for girls hockey.
In Section 3AA, Lakeville North’s entry bumps Metro-South, the co-op hosted by Burnsville, to Section 6AA. Metro-South replaces Blake, which was the section runner-up last season but is returning to Class A.
Apple Valley, which won the 2023 Class 3A, Section 2 wrestling championship, will have a new challenger to its throne. The addition of New Prague, which finished second in the 2023 Class 2A team tournament, makes it a nine-school section. Burnsville, Eastview, Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South, Rosemount and Prior Lake also will compete in the section.
Enrollment gains at New Prague are pushing its teams into the top enrollment class in a number of sports, including wrestling, basketball and hockey.
Other noteworthy items in the new section alignments:
• Apple Valley’s girls basketball team, which has two victories in the last three seasons, will drop down from Class 4A to 3A. The Eagles’ boys program will remain in Class 4A.
• Lakeville’s boys hockey teams remain in Section 1AA. Lakeville teams – Lakeville High School through 2005, followed by North and South – have won 17 Section 1AA championships since 2002. Hastings leaves for Section 3AA, with former Class A teams New Prague and Northfield coming in to make it a nine-team section. Northfield is the 2023 Section 1A champion.
• Northfield, a top-10 Class 4A volleyball program for the last couple of years, moves to Class 3A. That removes the Raiders from Class 4A, Section 1, leaving Lakeville North and Lakeville South as favorites to reach the championship match. Last year North beat Northfield in the Class 4A, Section 1 final.
• Buffalo and Rochester Mayo move from Class 6A to 5A for football. Brainerd moves down from Class 6A to 5A. Totino-Grace, which has opted up to Class 6A for a decade, will drop back to Class 4A after several years of struggling to compete against schools with larger enrollment. Cretin-Derham Hall made a similar decision a couple of years ago, switching from 6A to 5A.
Nine of the 10 South Suburban Conference schools are in Class 6A for football. Apple Valley plays in Class 5A.
District football
District football alignments for the next two seasons were not addressed at last week’s MSHSL board meeting. A committee will meet this spring to assign schools to districts, with the MSHSL board scheduled to sign off on the new plan June 6. District football placements are used by schools to create their regular-season schedules.
