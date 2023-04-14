Changes place two state girls hockey qualifiers in same section

Lakeville North goalie Kaia Weiland makes a save against Edina in the state Class AA girls hockey tournament. The Panthers, who got to the tournament by winning the Section 1 championship, have been moved to Section 3 in a realignment announced by the Minnesota State High School League last week.

 Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

MSHSL realignments were approved last week

Lakeville North and Rosemount represented the South Suburban Conference at the state Class AA girls hockey tournament in February, but if the Panthers and Irish want to go back next winter they might have to go through each other.

