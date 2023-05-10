Event raises $2,600, honors coach
The Apple Valley High School Baseball Booster Club will send a check for about $2,600 to the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund – a gift Shaver, the KARE 11 news anchor and cancer survivor – acknowledged in a tweet Monday.
The partnership between Minnesota high school athletics and cancer research efforts has existed for a number of years, starting with numerous “Tackle Cancer” fundraising efforts at football games. Before long, teams in other sports began to pitch in and organized their own events. The effort has expanded beyond high school athletics to include a golf tournament and 5K run.
Fundraising for cancer research became personal for the Apple Valley baseball program when Eagles head coach Sam Firpo was diagnosed with cancer in December 2022. He has been able to attend some but not all of the varsity team’s games this season while undergoing treatment. Assistant coach Bill Goodman serves as head coach when Firpo can’t be there. The Eagles were 5-6 overall after losing to Lakeville North 6-3 on Monday.
On May 6, the baseball program packed a number of “Strike Out Cancer” activities into varsity, junior varsity and 9A baseball games between the Eagles and Rochester Century. Food and beverage stands were set up and there were fundraising games, special presentations and an opportunity for Valley Athletic Association baseball teams to have their photos taken. May 6 was going to be VAA Family Day for the baseball program, when they added the Strike Out Cancer event to show support for Firpo and his family.
Firpo could not attend Strike Out Cancer festivities, but not because of his treatment. “He wanted to be there, but his son (Justin, a former AVHS player) is playing baseball at Winona State and it was their Senior Day,” said Rob Gentz, president of the baseball booster club. “He felt bad about it but we told him, ‘Sam, you’ve got to be at your son’s game.’”
Everything went off without a hitch, Gentz said, until about midway through the varsity game. Thunderstorms rolled through Apple Valley in the fourth inning, causing play to be halted with Rochester Century leading 2-1. It’s currently a suspended game, but it might not be completed. Gentz said it’s probably impractical to ask Rochester Century to make another road trip to Apple Valley to play three innings.
Although the game might end up not being official, it did have highlights – in particular a triple play the Eagles turned in the fourth inning. With Rochester Century runners on first and second, Apple Valley shortstop Jackson Thornburgh caught a line drive, stepped on second base for the second out and threw to first to end the inning.
On Monday, the Eagan softball program held a Strike Out Cancer event during its home games against Apple Valley, with proceeds also donated to the Randy Shaver Cancer Research and Community Fund. Apple Valley won 4-1 for its first victory after starting the season with 11 losses.
The AVHS baseball boosters say that cancer research fundraising won’t be a one-off. Gentz is near the end of a two-year term as booster club president, but “I’ve talked with the incoming directors for next year and they told me they want to keep doing it. They’re all for it. We hope to make this an annual event.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.