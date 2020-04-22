Burnsville's Martin waits for the call from the NFL

Burnsville High School graduate Kamal Martin could hear his name called during the NFL Draft, which starts Thursday. The draft, forced to move from Las Vegas and change formats because of the pandemic, now will originate from ESPN studios in Connecticut as well as home and workplace studios throughout the country. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will announce selections from his home.
Martin, who played linebacker for four years at the University of Minnesota, could be a late-round selection, according to draft analysts. If he is not drafted, he’s likely to be snapped up quickly in free agency.
NFL.com gave Martin (6-foot-3, 240 pounds) a “priority free agent” grade, saying he could be a good fit on run defense and special teams. Martin was limited to eight games in his senior season at Minnesota but still finished with a career-high 66 tackles and was named honorable mention All-Big Ten. He had two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
Martin is seeking to join several other former South Suburban Conference players in the NFL, including Burnsville High graduate Chase Roullier, an offensive lineman for the Washington Redskins. Apple Valley graduate Trey Pipkins was a rookie offensive linemen for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019. Rosemount’s Tom Compton is an eight-year NFL veteran who signed with San Francisco as a free agent earlier this month. Compton played for the Vikings in the 2018 season.
Eagan native Zach Zenner is a free agent after spending parts of 2019 with four different teams. He was with the Detroit Lions the previous four seasons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.