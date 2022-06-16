Two Eagan relays win championships
Repeating as state champion in the 800 meters made Zoie Dundon’s year – which, from an athletic standpoint, has been incredibly busy.
It started last fall, when Dundon qualified for the state cross country meet and finished in the top 40. In the winter, she played on the Burnsville girls hockey team’s top line, was one of the Blaze’s leading scorers, and helped her team win the consolation championship at the state tournament.
On June 11 she won the girls 800 at the Class 3A track and field finals at St. Michael-Albertville High School, giving her another gold medal to go with the one she earned at the 2021 Class 2A meet (the state meet expanded to three classes this year).
Not surprisingly, Dundon also was named her school’s Athena Award winner.
“It really was the perfect year for me. I felt like I got the best out of all my sports,” said Dundon, who will run cross country and track at the University of Minnesota. “Having the experience of being in state in three different sports is really awesome to be a part of.”
She hoped to repeat and did so, but there was one more thing to accomplish.
“I was hoping to go under 2:10 and I finally did it,” said Dundon, whose winning time was 2 minutes, 9.61 seconds. “I ran 2:10 about five times this year. I was just sick of seeing 2:10 every time I ran, so I’m glad it worked out.”
She finished more than three seconds ahead of the runner-up, Teegan Anderson of Wayzata, but Dundon said she knew people were waiting to pass if she slipped up.
“Everybody was so fast. It’s a little intimidating having all that fast competition,” she said.
She scored all 12 of the Burnsville girls’ team points at the state meet.
Meanwhile, Dundon’s brother Thomas scored points for Burnsville in the Class 3A boys meet by placing seventh in the 800 in 1:57.75. Another South Suburban Conference runner, Farmington’s Ramy Ayoub, won the race.
Thomas Dundon and Christian Belt were the Blaze boys team’s two state medalists. Belt placed ninth in the long jump at 21 feet, 4.75 inches.
Eagan
Victories in two relays propelled Eagan to 13th place in the Class 3A girls meet.
The Wildcats ran away with the first event on the St. Michael-Albertville High School track in the June 11 Class 3A finals, winning the 4x800 relay by more than eight seconds. Seniors Kyra Kusnierek and Rina Aschemann teamed with ninth-graders Ava Ligtenberg and Norah Sjerven to finish in 9:14.93.
In the last girls event, the 4x400 relay, Josie Seehafer, Ligtenberg, Keira Waldrop and Aschemann won in 3:53.49, more than one second ahead of Minnetonka.
The 4x800 relay was at or near the top of the state honor roll all season and its state championship was no surprise, particularly to the Wildcats’ coaches.
“They were on the relay last year and were undefeated this year,” said Eagan distance coach Lisa Langenhahn.
“We have fun with it; we’re all comfortable with each other,” Aschemann said. “There’s pressure at the state meet, but we felt confident. We felt like we’d done it before. We just had to run it like we have all season.”
All of the Eagan girls’ 28 team points came in relays. In addition to the two victories, Ella Bailey, Ankitha Ajay, Seraphina Stewart and Seehafer placed sixth in the 4x100 in 49.04.
Eagan scored in one event at the Class 3A boys meet, with Ethan Brockberg, Charlie Specht, Derek Dorsey and Blake Koenen finishing sixth in the 4x200 relay in 1:28.51. All are seniors except Koenen, who’s a sophomore.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.