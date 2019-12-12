Burnsville boys rally to defeat Eagan, start 3-0
It takes maturity to not panic when you’re trailing in the third period, and that might be Burnsville’s strongest suit.
The Blaze, whose boys hockey team has 17 seniors, have started 3-0, including victories in their first two South Suburban Conference games. Burnsville trailed Eagan by a goal in the third period Dec. 5 before coming back to win 4-2, and on Saturday beat Eastview 4-3 in overtime.
Burnsville was one of four unbeaten teams in the South Suburban at the end of last week, with Rosemount, Lakeville North and Lakeville South being the others.
In the Eagan game, Grant Ahcan scored the go-ahead goal on a power play with 1 minute, 48 seconds remaining. Tim Urlaub and Joey Anderson assisted. That’s essentially Burnsville’s leadership council – Ahcan is the Blaze’s captain and Urlaub and Anderson are alternate captains. All three are seniors.
“We had high expectations with all the seniors on our team because we know it’s our last year of high school hockey,” said Ahcan, who has signed with St. Cloud State University, where his older brother Jack is the Huskies’ captain. “We think we should have a chance to win the conference and section.”
Blaze coach Steve Beaulieu also thinks his team has a chance to be competitive. The Eagan game “wasn’t our cleanest, best performance, by far. They handled being down and were able to fight back. We’re trying to tighten some things up defensively, but the creativity of our top two lines is good, and we like to give those guys some freedom to make plays. They have good chemistry because they’ve been playing together for years and years.”
Down 2-1 against Eagan with less than seven minutes remaining, Burnsville was presented with an opportunity when the Wildcats took holding and tripping penalties to give the Blaze a 5-on-3 advantage. Urlaub scored to tie the game.
A few minutes later, another Eagan players was sent to the penalty box for cross checking, and Ahcan scored his second goal of the game to put Burnsville in front. Dylan Reed scored his first varsity goal into an empty net with 35 seconds remaining to clinch Burnsville’s victory.
“We’ve been playing against Eagan teams for a long time and we know they like to be physical,” Ahcan said. “We thought we could get some power plays. We haven’t had a chance to work a lot on the power play yet, but our coach just told us to get some pucks on the net.”
Another senior, Korey Bell, scored the game-winner in overtime in Burnsville’s victory over Eastview on Saturday.
Eagan (2-1) rebounded with a 6-0 victory over Apple Valley on Saturday. Cole Gibson and Henry Reiff each had two goals and two assists. Jonny Meiers, the Wildcats’ captain, had a goal and three assists. Derek Manzella made 14 saves to earn the shutout.
Burnsville, which defeated Bloomington Jefferson 5-3 in its season opener Dec. 3, plays host to Prior Lake at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Blaze will go to Farmington at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14. Eagan is home against Farmington at 7:15 p.m. Thursday and Prior Lake at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Mike Shaughnessy can be reached at mike.shaughnessy@ecm-inc.com.
