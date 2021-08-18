Support group dedicated to preserving Seidel’s, Karageorgiou’s values
Even in the final year of his coaching career, Ted Seidel wanted to make sure his leg-lift standard would be tough to beat.
Known as the architect of a Burnsville High School boys soccer program that won four state championships in the 1980s and 1990s, Seidel also prided himself on being one of the fittest members of the team.
“Ted’s last year was my senior year,” said Mike Tamasi, a 1998 BHS graduate and former varsity soccer player. “Up until the end, we’re doing fitness stuff and he’s got his feet together, six inches off the ground, working his abs. And we’ve got kids struggling with that. Ted was in his 60s and we’re like, ‘Oh come on, you can’t let him stay up longer than you.’ But he was in better shape than half the kids in the program at the time.”
Anybody who played for Seidel, who came to BHS in 1965 and started the soccer program in 1970, has similar stories. But there’s a group that wants to see to it Seidel’s legacy endures in ways beyond memories of the glory era.
The Burnsville Soccer Support Group was created to provide assistance, financial and otherwise, to the boys soccer program. It awarded its first scholarship last week and intends to present scholarships annually to Burnsville players. The group also seeks to preserve the values Seidel and longtime assistant coach Andy Karageorgiou established.
Burnsville High’s soccer practice fields, where players from some of Seidel’s early teams laid the sod were named in honor of the coach in 2017. Now they have a plaque on display to honor Seidel.
The support group board consists of former Burnsville players and/or coaches, including Tamasi, Greg Holker, Dan Houck and Alan VanWyngarden, all of whom played for or coached with Seidel and Karageorgiou.
Seidel died of complications from pneumonia in October 2015, at age 84. Karageorgiou died of pancreatic cancer in October 2020. Before his death, Karageorgiou made a specific request.
“Over the years people have had the idea of raising money or honoring these guys in some way,” said Holker, the support group president and head men’s soccer coach at Augsburg University. “Andy’s death really is the triggering point to get this work done. There’s no question about it. His request was, I want Ted to be formally honored at these fields. It took us until last November to get this (plaque) in, but it was at Andy’s request and that’s why it was done.
“Sometimes difficult moments inspire solutions.”
The support group will hold a formal dedication of the soccer practice fields Saturday, Sept. 11. Last week the group met at the fields to present a $1,500 scholarship to 2021 BHS graduate Jamison Burgess, who will put the money toward his college expenses at Saint Leo University in Florida.
“I found out about it through the organization. I figured I’d apply and was surprised to find out I got it,” Burgess said. “I’m honored to be the first recipient.”
Burnsville teams traditionally have attracted players from a variety of backgrounds, and that started with Seidel and Karageorgiou, Holker said.
“The thing that sticks out for me is Andy asked me to remember that he and Ted were first-generation Americans who had to learn the lay of the land, learn the language,” Holker said. “Andy’s work at Metcalf (Junior High) was to go into the ESL program and recruit kids who didn’t otherwise know the opportunity existed. It was about providing an opportunity for all students, but specifically for students who had a similar journey that Ted and Andy did.”
But they also were intent on developing a program that could compete. The Minnesota State High School League didn’t sponsor a boys soccer tournament until 1974, and in the first few years of the Burnsville program’s existence it played powerful teams from local private schools. Meanwhile, Seidel and Karageorgiou kept close track of the talent coming up through the youth program. Karageorgiou lived within walking distance of the soccer fields at North River Hills Park.
In 1980, the effort produced Burnsville’s first state championship. Burnsville defeated Hopkins Lindbergh 1-0 in the title game. More championships followed in 1982, 1990 and 1993.
Circumstances are much different now, which the support group recognizes. Burnsville has qualified for the state boys tournament twice since the 1993 championship season.
Tamasi said the support group wants to help the current BHS program in any way it can while retaining the values Seidel and Karageorgiou promoted. The ties to the soccer program’s past remain strong; current head coach Brian Nacey played for BHS in the early 2000s.
But there are new realities to confront. “Demographics change, numbers change, schools open, there’s realignment,” Tamasi said. “When I played, Burnsville was this massive place that had kids coming through at every grade. You’d have a group of 150 kids to pick a top team from. Back then if you weren’t a senior or maybe a really good junior, you weren’t seeing the field on varsity. Now, coach Nacey’s leading goal scorer last year was a ninth-grader. That’s the difference.
“The challenge is a little different, but that winning mentality, toughness and doing things the right way are things (Seidel and Karageorgiou) laid down that can live into the future of the program.”
