Blaze going for top seed in Section 3AA girls tourney
With 23 consecutive victories, undefeated and No. 1-ranked Andover holds the longest active winning streak in Class AA girls hockey.
It might take fans a few guesses to come up with the team with the second-longest current streak. It’s Burnsville, which takes a 14-game winning streak into its home game against Farmington at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Burnsville hasn’t lost since 2021 – Dec. 16, to be exact. The biggest game during the streak was a 3-1 victory at Lakeville South on Jan. 22, where Burnsville ended South’s 19-game winning streak and kept its South Suburban Conference championship hopes alive.
Lakeville South still has control of the race going into the final week of the regular season with a two-point lead. The Cougars would have to lose one of their final two SSC games – or tie both – for the Blaze to have a chance to catch them.
Whatever happens this week, the Blaze (18-4-1) hope they’re in a good position for a postseason run. It hasn’t been easy. In COVID-19 times, virtually everybody’s availability is a day-to-day proposition, and it’s been no different for Burnsville. By coach Chris Lepper’s accounting, of the first 71 days when the Blaze held practice or had a game, the team had its full complement of 27 varsity and junior varsity players available for two of them. Not all of the absences were because of the virus; injuries and other commitments came into play, too.
“Some of our core players like Katie Katzmarek, Zoie Dundon, Addie Bowlby, Olivia Carlson and Caitlyn Procko have been there pretty much every day, which has been a big help,” Lepper said. “But when we’ve had to ask younger players to step into different roles, they’ve been able to do it.”
The Blaze could be full-strength for the Section 3AA playoffs, which begin next week. Whether that actually happens is anybody’s guess, but there’s no doubt Burnsville has benefited from Sami Bowlby’s return. The Quinnipiac-bound senior forward missed several weeks because of a hand injury before returning in mid-January. She has scored seven goals in six games since rejoining the lineup and had seven points (three goals, four assists) in a wild 12-6 victory at Apple Valley on Jan. 20.
Sami Bowlby had a goal and two assists in a 4-3 victory at Rosemount on Jan. 30, and Katzmarek scored the other three goals. The line of Katzmarek, Sami Bowlby and Dundon has become one of the most productive in the South Suburban Conference – and the state, for that matter. Those three players, plus whoever rotated onto the top line when others were absent, have combined for approximately 130 points this season, Lepper said.
There’s a group of five players – Dundon, Katzmarek, Sami Bowlby, Addie Bowlby and Madisyn Krumholz – who each have at least 13 goals and 24 points this season.
The Apple Valley game aside, the Blaze have played consistently solid defense. That was highlighted in the recent Lakeville South game when sophomore goalie Addison Oettinger stopped 30 of 31 shots taken by the potent Cougars’ offense. Oettinger has shared time in goal with Emma Tilbury this season, although Oettinger started the Blaze’s last three games.
Burnsville’s offensive numbers have been impressive, but defense likely will determine how far the Blaze go in the playoffs.
“With most teams, the big question is, can they backcheck?” Lepper said. “If you don’t have a forward coming back and picking up the trail forward, you’re looking at a 3-on-2, and that’s trouble. Backchecking is a big part of playoff hockey, and our kids have done a good job with that.”
Burnsville closes the regular season at home against Eastview at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Section 3AA quarterfinals are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 9.
According to the Minnesota State High School League website, the higher-seeded team will have home ice for all Section 3AA playoff games. That potentially makes the No. 1 seed a big deal, since it guarantees home ice throughout the tournament. Burnsville’s main competition for the No. 1 seed appears to be Cretin-Derham Hall, which at 16-6-1 has more losses than the Blaze but is ranked higher in the Minnesota-Scores.net Quality Results Formula (11th to Burnsville’s 13th).
