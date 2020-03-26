Wildcats' state champions create highlight moments
With high school athletics shut down indefinitely, it’s difficult to look forward.
But you can look back at a winter season filled with exceptional performances. Here’s a review of several of the highlights of the 2019-20 winter season:
Eagan’s champions
Eagan High School athletes Jackson Kehler and Sophia Palmquist were stars in their state meets.
Kehler was the only sophomore to win an individual championship at the Class AA boys swimming meet, taking first in the 200- and 500-yard freestyle races. He swam an All-America consideration time in the 200. His two victories helped the Wildcats place 12th in the team standings.
Palmquist, an eighth-grader, won the girls state Alpine skiing individual championship. She edged defending champion Peyton Servais of Lakeville North by less than three-tenths of a second. Palmquist also was the Section 6 individual champion, with Servais second.
Blazing a path to state
First-year head coach Chris Lepper led Burnsville to the state girls hockey tournament. The Blaze defeated Eagan 3-1 in the Section 3AA championship game, scoring twice in the final few minutes to break a 1-1 tie. Aubrey Nelvin’s shorthanded goal put Burnsville ahead to stay.
It was the first time in three meetings a Burnsville-Eagan game had a winner. The teams’ two regular-season games were ties. Eagan (14-12-2) reached the section final after defeating top-seeded Apple Valley in the semifinals.
Burnsville finished 19-9-2 after losses to Edina and Hill-Murray at the state tournament. It was the Blaze’s first appearance at state since 2014.
Lightning second in the polls
This year might have been Eastview’s best chance to win the state boys basketball championship since 2005, when Blake Hoffarber’s famous (or infamous, depending on your rooting interest) seat-of-the-pants shot snatched the title from the Lightning’s grasp. Eastview shared the 2019-20 South Suburban title and was 24-4 when its season ended early. The pandemic forced cancellation of the state tournament, marking the first time in the tournament’s 108-year history it had been called off.
Coach Paul Goetz said the Lightning’s success could be traced to a senior group that had been together for years and developed a knack for unselfish play. The top player from that group, forward Steven Crowl, signed with the University of Wisconsin.
Eagles take first in SSC hockey
Apple Valley won the South Suburban Conference girls hockey championship - not only the Eagles’ first in the SSC, but their first in any conference since 2003. The Eagles finished 20-7 after reaching the Section 3AA semifinals.
The team’s co-Most Valuable Players, goalie Keni Allen and defender Sydney Johnson led a defense that held opponents to fewer than two goals per game. Sisters Mandy, Marie and Makayla Moran might have been the top line in the conference – and all three will be back next year.
A first in Nordic skiing
The ISD 196 Nordic skiing team, which includes Apple Valley, Eastview, Rosemount and Eagan high schools, accomplished a program first this winter when two of its girls teams qualified for the state meet. Eastview and Rosemount advanced by finishing first and second in the Section 1 meet. Rosemount was eighth and Eastview 10th in the state meet.
Eastview competed at state for the seventh consecutive year. This was the first time at state as a team for Rosemount, which until recently didn’t have enough skiers to fill a roster. Rosemount senior Regan Hansen was 15th individually to earn a place on the All-State team. Gabby Kraemer of Eastview finished 27th.
Eagan was 14th in the boys team competition, with Brian Dilla pacing the Wildcats by finishing 47th individually.
Eagan gymnast 13th at state
Hannah Maccarone, one of three Eagan gymnasts to qualify for the state meet, finished 13th in the all-around. Teagan Ramboldt and Isabel Furness also competed at state for the Wildcats, as did Abbie Swanson of the combined Apple Valley/Eastview program.
State wrestling
Highlights from the state wrestling tournament included Eastview senior Roman Gilbert finishing third at 132 pounds in Class 3A and Apple Valley’s Dylan Anderson placing fifth at 160. Eagan sent three wrestlers to state, with three-time state qualifier Ty Gage advancing farthest. The senior won two of his four matches at 152.
