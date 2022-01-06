Burnsville/Eagan sports: Holiday tournaments come back in a big way

Burnsville girls hockey team 3-0 in own event
Among the things lost in the COVID-shortened 2020-21 winter high school sports season – which didn’t even start until 2021, actually – were the holiday tournaments that many teams used to sharpen their games for the stretch run ahead.
They were back in a big way this year, highlighted by Burnsville’s three-game sweep at its own holiday girls hockey tournament. Following is a wrapup of that tournament and others in which local teams played:
Burnsville
The Blaze swept through their girls hockey tournament at Burnsville Ice Center, defeating Park of Cottage Grove 6-2, Apple Valley 8-3 and Hastings 7-1. Burnsville, 10-4-1 overall, extended its winning streak to six games with a 7-4 victory over Prior Lake on Tuesday.
Katie Katzmarek had two goals and two assists against Park, and Addie Bowlby scored twice. Bowlby had a hat trick and one assist against Apple Valley in a game that counted in the South Suburban standings. Katzmarek and Fiona Hatton scored twice each. Bowlby scored another hat trick and Katzmarek had two goals as the Blaze defeated Hastings and clinched the championship of their tournament.
The boys hockey team could not put a victory on its record at the Heritage Holiday Classic in Duluth, dropping three games to fall to 0-10-1 overall. Colton Gregersen and Thomas Dundon scored in a 4-2 loss to Owatonna. Jackson Stowbridge scored twice in a 5-4 loss to Spring Lake Park and Noelan Price had the Blaze goal in a 3-1 loss to Mankato West.
Although the boys basketball team did not play in a holiday tournament, the Blaze picked up their first victory Dec. 23, defeating Simley 77-68. Khalif Bettis scored 24 points and Henry Saykeo 19 for Burnsville (1-6), which plays No. 2-ranked Shakopee at home at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Burnsville’s girls basketball team was 3-5 following a 62-57 victory over Farmington on Dec. 21 and returned to action Tuesday in a South Suburban Conference home game against Eagan. The Blaze play at Shakopee at 7 p.m. Friday.
Eagan
The girls basketball team won back-to-back games over Hawley and Maranatha at the Roseville Holiday Classic and was 7-3 after defeating Burnsville 65-36 on Tuesday. The Wildcats defeated Hawley 59-51 as Lily Fandre scored 14 points, Jocelyn Plonski 12 and Belle Iten 11. Eagan drubbed Maranatha 60-38 on Dec. 29 as Fandre scored 18 points and Drew Buslee had 10.
Eagan’s boys basketball team got to play only one game at the Tartan Holiday Tournament, losing to Northfield 67-62 on Dec. 30. The Wildcats’ first-round game against Fridley was canceled. Oscar Khazon scored 23 points and Olana Mitoro 14 in the Northfield game. Eagan’s scheduled game Tuesday against Burnsville was postponed until Jan. 19, so the Wildcats (3-5) next take the court at Lakeville North at 7 p.m. Friday.
A 4-2 victory over Farmington on Dec. 27 at the South St. Paul Premier Tournament was the boys hockey team’s fourth in a row and propelled the Wildcats above .500 for the first time since the 2019-20 season. However, back-to-back losses to Woodbury and Bloomington Jefferson in the last two rounds of the South St. Paul tourney dropped the Wildcats’ record back to 5-6. Leighton Olson, Rowen Phillips and Parker Jensen scored third-period goals in the Farmington game, which also counted in the South Suburban Conference standings. Alex Lachenmayer had two goals and an assist in a 5-3 loss to Woodbury in the tournament semifinals. Eagan lost to Jefferson 5-2 in the third-place game, with Eric Picha and Dylan Wedward scoring for the Wildcats.
Eagan’s girls hockey team also played in a holiday tourney in South St. Paul, defeating Irondale/St. Anthony 4-1 in the seventh-place game at the Kaposia Classic. Maria Cooper and Emily Schoeberl scored two goals each in the victory. The Wildcats (2-12-1 overall) lost 4-3 to Woodbury and 2-1 to Hibbing/Chisholm in the first two rounds.
