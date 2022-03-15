Bright present, brighter future for Rosemount girls?

Back-to-back state trips indicate basketball program is on the rise
At this week’s state girls basketball tournament, Rosemount is hoping to becoming the most dangerous kind of team – an accomplished group that believes it has to convince some doubters.
Rosemount still sometimes doesn’t come up in a discussion of the state’s best high school programs, even though the Irish will be in the Class 4A tournament for the second consecutive year. That isn’t lost on the team’s five captains.
“Sometimes we still hear people say, ‘Oh yeah, it’s just Rosemount,’” senior forward Tayah Leenderts said. “And that motivates us.”
Rosemount will play White Bear Lake in the Class 4A quarterfinals at noon Wednesday at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota campus. Conflicts with Timberwolves home games at the Target Center meant the traditional site of the state tournament was unavailable. All championship-bracket Class 4A games will be at Williams Arena.
The Irish were close to the Class 4A championship last year, losing to Chaska 45-43 in the state final when the Hawks scored with 5.7 seconds remaining. They were determined not to be one and done when it came to getting to the state tourney.
“One of the things you dream about as a young player is going to the state tournament,” guard Anna Tauer said. “It’s great to go two years in a row, and I think we all believed we had the talent to do it.”
Some teams want to put previous seasons in the past, even if they’ve been hugely successful. Not the Irish. They viewed their 2021 season as a standard they wanted to maintain. They also knew opponents were beginning to perceive them differently.
“We talked about that. We knew we were going to receive everybody’s best effort, so we had to bring ours,” coach Chris Orr said. “Coming off a season like we had last year, you want to be able to prove you can do it again. The girls accepted the challenge. It starts with our leadership (captains Leenderts, Tauer, Alexa Ratzlaff, Nicole O’Neil and Lexie Wilson). They’ve been awesome, day in and day out.”
After losing four of their first five games of the 2021-22 season, the Irish have won 23 of their last 24. They finished second in the South Suburban Conference to Shakopee, which also qualified for state (the SSC’s third-place team, Lakeville North, advanced as well).
The slow start had a lot to do with the competition Rosemount played. Its first three losses were against St. Michael-Albertville, Hopkins and Minnetonka, all of which finished in the top five of the final Minnesota Basketball News Class 4A girls rankings. STMA and Hopkins qualified for the state tournament.
If Rosemount defeats White Bear Lake in its state tourney opener, it could have a rematch with No. 1-ranked and Class 4A favorite Hopkins in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday. Hopkins plays Lakeville North in the first round at 10 a.m. Wednesday. The Irish faced Hopkins in an early season tournament at Hamline University and tried to run with the Royals, losing 79-40. They likely would not play the same way if they see Hopkins at the state tournament.
But, Hopkins has a roster teeming with future Division I college talent. Against most other opponents, an up-tempo style favors Rosemount. “We want to speed it up a bit, and for us to do that we have to get stops on defense,” Orr said. “If we’re able to do that, we can get out in transition, move the ball and get great shots. But it starts on the defensive end and the girls have been phenomenal on that end.”
The Irish have shown they can succeed in a grind-it-out playoff game, such as their 50-32 victory over Park of Cottage Grove in the Section 3 final March 10. Ratzlaff scored 21 points and O’Neil had 13, including three three-point baskets. Leenderts and sophomore guard Ava Thompson scored nine points each.
“I feel like we’re a team that can do a lot of things well and can win games in a lot of different ways,” Ratzlaff said.
Orr said he expects to see White Bear Lake play a similar style as Park. “Motion offense and half-court man-to-man defense,” he said. “They’re very well disciplined. They have two really good players and a bunch of role players who are really good at their roles. We have to be excellent defensively and we have to take care of the ball on offense because they’re going to come out and pressure us.”
Rosemount broke a 19-year state girls basketball tournament drought when it qualified last year. Eleven months later, they’re back at state – the first time in school history the girls basketball team has advanced two years in a row. Even though the Irish will graduate seniors Tauer, Wilson, Leenderts and Ratzlaff, Orr said there’s a good chance the momentum will continue. Rosemount’s junior varsity lost only one game to a South Suburban Conference opponent this season and its youth teams reached the Tier I state tournament at four of the five age levels.
“I think we’re heading in the right direction,” Orr said. “All you can ask as a coach is to see kids getting better and coming back the next year wanting to play.”
