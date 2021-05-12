MSHSL Representative Assembly OKs girls division at state wrestling
Advocates for elevating boys volleyball to varsity status will have to spend at least another year pleading their case after a motion to sanction the sport narrowly failed to pass the Minnesota State High School League Representative Assembly on Tuesday.
Most of the Representative Assembly members voted to approve the sport but the number fell short of the two-thirds majority required for approval. In the other major matter before the group, a proposal to add a girls individual division to the state wrestling tournament passed easily.
The Representative Assembly is a 48-member group that meets annually to consider changes to MSHSL bylaws. The boys volleyball vote was close, with 29 approving and 18 voting no, with one abstention. The abstention meant that 31 “yes” votes were needed for approval.
For now, boys volleyball will remain a club sport, as it has been since its debut in 2018. This year, the Minnesota club association has teams from 41 schools, mostly from the metro area. Approximately 70 teams (varsity and junior varsity) are playing in a spring season that concludes with a state tournament in mid-June. In 2020, more than 1,400 boys registered to play before COVID-19 canceled the season.
Eagan, Eastview, Farmington, Lakeville North, Lakeville South and Rosemount are among the schools participating in the 2021 boys volleyball club season.
Walt Weaver, who coached girls volleyball teams to state championships at Apple Valley and Lakeville North, is founder of the Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball Association and has led the effort to sanction the sport. Speakers supporting the proposal Tuesday included University of Minnesota volleyball coach Hugh McCutcheon and Gwen Walz, wife of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and parent of a boys volleyball player.
High school boys volleyball has varsity status in 24 states. In Minnesota, supporters pointed toward rising participation before the pandemic and have said the sport has attracted large numbers of students from Asian communities that often don’t participate in traditional American sports. They also said costs would be relatively low because equipment, facilities and in many cases coaches were already in place.
However, concerns still were raised about costs as schools and the MSHSL are emerging from a pandemic that forced budget tightening for athletics. Title IX issues also were raised, something Weaver and other boys volleyball supporters didn’t believe would be a problem because there weren’t likely to be more than 25 boys in the program at any high school.
The MSHSL Representative Assembly voted 44-4 to add a girls division to the state wrestling tournament, making Minnesota the 31st state to sanction girls high school wrestling. The girls division will be part of the state tournament in 2022.
It does not mean girls teams will be created and operate independently of boys programs. During the regular season, girls will train and compete with boys teams. But once the postseason starts girls will have the option of competing in girls-only brackets for section and state competition. Girls will remain eligible to wrestle in postseason boys dual meets.
North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Nebraska are among other states that have sanctioned girls high school wrestling. According to the National Federation of State High School Associations, more than 21,000 girls competed in high school wrestling in 2019. That same year 153 girls competed on boys teams in Minnesota, a number than now is expected to increase significantly. Initial proposals call for 12 girls weight classes starting at 95 pounds and going up to 220.
