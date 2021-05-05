Boys volleyball hopes for nod from MSHSL

Decision on varsity status expected next week
Supporters of the movement to make boys volleyball a high school varsity sport in Minnesota expect to find out next week if their five-year effort has paid dividends – or gone for naught.
The Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball Association started its third club season last week with 41 schools and more than 70 teams (varsity and junior varsity) competing. Membership includes teams from eight of the 10 South Suburban Conference high schools.
On Tuesday, May 11, the Minnesota State High School League Representative Assembly takes up the request to grant varsity status to boys volleyball. If approved, it’s expected to have its first varsity season in spring 2022.
But will it be approved? Even the people who worked hardest to make it happen aren’t certain. But, they’re hopeful.
“We’ve gone through all the procedures. We ended up getting the majority of the regions (16 committees throughout the state) to approve it,” said Walt Weaver, who founded the boys volleyball association and serves on its board of directors. “But so much has changed. The Minnesota State High School League has gone through a lot of things with finances in the last year. I hope this doesn’t become a money issue, but I’m worried.”
A year ago, more than 50 schools and about 1,400 athletes were on board for the club season before the pandemic brought youth and high school sports to a halt. It also delayed the potential approval of boys volleyball as a varsity sport. The MSHSL was to consider it last spring but the volleyball association asked for a delay because it wanted to play one more club season before moving to varsity status.
The MSHSL’s financial issues have been well documented. The organization was running at a large deficit even before its fall and winter state tournaments – some of its biggest money-makers – were canceled or had attendance severely curtailed. It’s expected the MSHSL would organize and operate a state tournament if boys volleyball is sanctioned as a varsity sport.
The volleyball association wants to focus on the students who would be served by elevating the boys sport to varsity status. But if it’s a question of money, “it would have to be the cheapest sport you could possibly add,” said Weaver, who coached state championship girls teams at Apple Valley and Lakeville North high schools. “You could put together varsity and JV teams at a high school and it would cost less than 25 football uniforms.”
Schools in some of the metro area’s marquee conferences – South Suburban, Lake, Northwest Suburban and Suburban East – have embraced the concept. Jenny Kilkelly of Shakopee, president of the volleyball association board, said the sport also has potential to engage students who aren’t in traditional high school boys sports.
“In the St. Paul schools there were a large number of players from the Asian and Hmong communities,” said Kilkelly, who played high school volleyball in Lakeville. “Many of them weren’t playing other sports, but they have been very enthusiastic about volleyball.”
Kilkelly runs the club program along with Krista Flemming. In addition to the schools that have sponsored teams, Kilkelly said the league has placed 30 other students from schools that don’t have teams this year.
Organizers have tried to debunk several viewpoints they say are myths – that volleyball will take athletes from established spring sports, that schools that don’t have boys volleyball will lose students to schools that do, or that boys and girls volleyball belong in the same fall season.
Club volleyball has been a smaller time commitment – as little as one match and one practice per week – allowing some players to participate in another spring sport. However, Kilkelly said she has found that a large number of the club volleyball players weren’t in another spring sport or were football players that were lifting weights in the spring.
Weaver said the Minnesota association prefers a spring boys volleyball season to be consistent with other states that sponsor the sport in the spring. Organizers also anticipate less gridlock in the gyms in the spring because few spring sports take place indoors.
Other reasons a spring boys volleyball season is more practical, Kilkelly said, are that officials will be readily available, and it allows girls team coaches to be involved in the boys game. Kathy Gillen, head coach of the Eagan High School girls volleyball powerhouse, is an assistant coach with the Wildcats’ boys club team. Lakeville South’s Stephen Willingham is head coach of the Cougars’ girls varsity team and boys club squad.
Information and schedules about the boys club program are available at mnboyshighschoolvolleyball.com. This year’s season will conclude with a state tournament June 16-17 at Shakopee High School.
Many boys have had little volleyball coaching before entering the club program, so they’re playing catch-up in skill development compared with girls who have played the sport competitively for years. But Weaver said the boys will improve, and quickly.
“The skill level varies across the state,” Weaver said, “but the teams that played in our last state tournament (2019) were playing at a level that was exciting to watch. They were good.”
