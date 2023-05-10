Boys volleyball gets the go-ahead from MSHSL

Farmington players Tyler Beckwith and Cole Wilcek go up to block a Bloomington Jefferson kill attempt in a recent high school boys volleyball match. Boys volleyball, currently a club sport, is scheduled to come under the Minnesota State High School League umbrella in the 2024-25 school year. 

 Photo by Mike Shaughnessy

Club sport likely will receive varsity status in 2024-25

The third time really was the charm for boys high school volleyball proponents.

