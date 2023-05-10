Boys volleyball gets the go-ahead from MSHSL

Club sport likely will receive varsity status in 2024-25
The third time really was the charm for boys high school volleyball proponents.
On Tuesday, the Minnesota State High School League became the 25th state association to sanction boys volleyball as an interscholastic sport. Boys volleyball, which has existed as a high school club sport in Minnesota since 2018, will ascend to the status of other MSHSL-sanctioned activities, likely by the 2024-25 school year. Among other things, that could include an MSHSL-sponsored state tournament.
The Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball Association, an independent organization based in Burnsville, runs the club version of the sport. Jenny (Gonyea) Kilkelly, who played high school volleyball in Lakeville, is the association’s president. This spring the association has 72 programs (some of which are co-ops) and 183 teams (including sub-varsity squads). Almost 2,000 boys are playing in the association in 2023.
The MSHSL Representative Assembly, a 48-member group that creates and changes bylaws, voted 39-7 with two abstentions to approve boys volleyball. A two-thirds supermajority (32 “yes” votes) was required for passage. The 22-member MSHSL Board of Directors unanimously recommended approval.
This was the third consecutive year a boys volleyball sanction proposal came before the assembly. Last year it fell one vote short of the supermajority threshold; two years ago it was two votes away.
The boys volleyball association has been trying since 2019 to earn MSHSL sanctioning. It had prominent Minnesota volleyball figures such as former Apple Valley and Lakeville North high school coach Walt Weaver and former University of Minnesota coach Hugh McCutcheon advocating for it.
In 2022 the MSHSL created an “emerging sport” designation and a procedure for receiving sanctioning. Boys volleyball was the first sport to receive the designation. Weaver said Wednesday morning that’s probably what put the boys volleyball proposal over the top.
“Over the last year it felt like we were getting support from people who are leaders in the Minnesota State High School League,” Weaver said. “They created a task force and designated boys volleyball as an emerging sport. Tuesday, it was (MSHSL board president) Troy Stein and (MSHSL executive director) Erich Martens who made the pitch for it. They spoke. No one from our (association) side did.
“I give them a lot of credit. It was not an easy thing for them to do. They have to listen to all of their members, and some of them were nay-sayers.”
Now the boys volleyball association will work with the MSHSL to prepare for the first sanctioned season, which is expected to be in the 2024-25 school year. One of the reasons for the delay is to give schools that will have teams time to budget for the sport and address Title IX implications. The MSHSL board also has to determine the season in which boys volleyball will be played. It’s a spring sport in most states where high school boys volleyball has been sanctioned, with Wisconsin (which has a fall season) a notable exception.
The boys volleyball association wants the MSHSL-sanctioned version of the sport to remain in the spring, but Weaver said he doesn’t believe it’s a done deal yet.
“There’s a push from some (activities directors) to play it in the fall,” Weaver said. “That would be a killer. A lot of coaches in our association coach girls teams in the fall, and the officials association said there wouldn’t be enough officials available if girls and boys volleyball were played in the same season.”
Weaver took over the Lakeville North girls program for the first few weeks of its 2022 season while the Panthers’ head coach recovered from surgery. During his time in charge, he said three matches had to be rescheduled because of a shortage of officials, and that was without any pressure from a concurrent boys volleyball season.
Schools still have the choice of whether or not to field teams, but high schools in the south metro were quick to embrace boys club volleyball. All 10 South Suburban Conference members now have club teams following the addition of Apple Valley this year. Many have junior varsity teams as well.
The majority of this year’s 72 programs are in the metro area, but boys volleyball also is gathering steam in southeast Minnesota. A handful of northern Minnesota schools have programs.
After a drop in participation in 2021 that was blamed on the pandemic, the club sport’s numbers have mushroomed. The number of schools involved, teams and players this year are the highest in program history. According to the MSHSL, if boys volleyball was a sanctioned sport this year it would rank 10th nationally for number of schools and participants.
Concerns centered on cost, facility availability and competition with other spring sports for athletes. But those were overridden by the sport’s growth – and its ability to attract a diverse group of athletes. According to the boys volleyball association 56 percent of this year’s players identify as people of color. It’s developed a particularly loyal following among students of Asian ethnicity. According to the association, the majority of its players were not participating in another high school spring sport when they signed up for volleyball.
“The diversity issue is something we hadn’t even considered three or four years ago,” Weaver said. “But the high school league is reaching out to students of color, and I think it had to help” with boys volleyball being sanctioned.
The 2023 club season began in April and runs through mid-June, with the state tournament scheduled June 14-15 at Shakopee High School. Andover won the first two state tournaments in 2019 and 2021 (there was no season in 2020 because of COVID-19), with Elk River winning last year’s championship.
Weaver, who still coaches girls club volleyball, said his role with the boys association likely will change from advocate to advisor. He said the movement started with a random conversation about boys volleyball with an athletic director in Shakopee. Kilkelly overheard it and asked if she could help start a league. She brought along a friend, Krista Flemming, who now is vice president of the boys volleyball association. They recruited McCutcheon as a heavyweight spokesman after he wondered aloud why Minnesota didn’t have the sport for high school boys.
“Thinking about where we are now, it’s surreal,” Weaver said. “But once you play volleyball it becomes an obsession for a lot of people, and they want to fight for it.”
Other business
The MSHSL Representative Assembly also approved changes that will lead to adapted sports drafting their own bylaws. Since adapted sports came under the MSHSL umbrella in the 1990s they were governed by bylaws that applied to non-adapted sports. Because of the unique nature of adapted sports, their coaches and the Minnesota Adapted Athletics Association lobbied for bylaws that applied specifically to those sports. The Representative Assembly agreed, approving the proposal unanimously.
The adapted sports-specific bylaws would address matters such as length of seasons and number of contests allowed.
“This is another milestone day in the League’s rich history of supporting member schools and their students,” MSHSL Board of Directors president and Edina High School activities director Troy Stein said of the boys volleyball and adapted sports measures.
