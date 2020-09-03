Lakeville North sweeps Prior Lake; Eastview rallies against Blaze
Lakeville North, Eastview and Apple Valley won their first two games as the South Suburban Conference boys soccer season started last week.
Schedule reconfigurations prompted by the COVID-19 outbreak saw teams playing home-and-home series the first week, with that procedure continuing this week.
Games played Aug. 27 counted in the South Suburban standings. The Aug. 29 rematches do not count in the standings. As a result, North, Eastview, Apple Valley, Lakeville South and Shakopee are tied for first in the league at 1-0 after the first week.
Lakeville South and Rosemount split their series last week, as did Eagan and Shakopee. Rosemount’s and Eagan’s victories came Saturday in what were non-conference games.
Highlights from the first week’s action:
Lakeville North vs. Prior Lake
The Panthers earned a pair of 2-0 victories over Prior Lake.
In the teams’ Aug. 27 game, senior forward Ethan Sedlacek and sophomore forward Elijah Sedlacek each scored a goal. Also, each assisted on the other’s goal. Goalkeeper Evan Siefken made five saves.
Elijah Sedlacek and Logan McGee scored second-half goals in Saturday’s rematch at Prior Lake High School, and Siefken earned another shutout in the net.
The Panthers played at Lakeville South on Wednesday and have a return match with the Cougars at home at 7:15 p.m. Friday.
Eastview vs. Burnsville
Defending conference champion Eastview defeated Burnsville 2-0 in the teams’ season opener Aug. 27. On Saturday, the Lightning rallied to defeat the Blaze in the rematch 4-3.
Junior forward Noah Landwer scored both Eastview goals in the Aug. 27 game. Asher Ozuzu had an assist, and goalkeeper Andrew Kirchhoff made five saves.
The Lightning trailed Burnsville 3-2 in the second half of Saturday’s game before taking the lead – and eventually the game – on goals by Landwer and sophomore Nicholas Karam. Karam’s goal, which was the game-winner, completed a hat trick.
Ozuzu had another assist for Eastview, which scored all its goals in the second half. Kirchhoff and John Solheid each played a half in goal.
Sophomore midfielder Alex Gomez scored twice for Burnsville, playing under first-year head coach Brian Nacey. Emerson Castillo Cuatro also scored, and Daher Jama and Eric Froebe had assists.
Eastview, ranked fourth in Class AA by the state coaches association, is home against Farmington at 7:15 p.m. Friday in the second half of another South Suburban home-and-home. Burnsville is home against Rosemount at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Lakeville South vs. Rosemount
Loic Mesanvi and Garret O’Meara scored as Lakeville South overcame an early one-goal deficit and defeated Rosemount 2-1 at home Aug. 27. Mesanvi also assisted on O’Meara’s goal, and Kevin Hernandez also had an assist.
Rosemount took the rematch 1-0 Saturday at Irish Stadium, evening both teams’ records at 1-1. South completes a home-and-home series against Lakeville North at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Lakeville North, while Rosemount plays at Burnsville at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.
Eagan vs. Shakopee
The teams swapped 5-1 blowouts in their home-and-home last week.
It was Shakopee’s turn first, scoring three goals in the first half of its Aug. 27 home-field victory. Senior forward Jack Bland scored early in the first half for Eagan.
With final touches still being put on Eagan’s stadium renovation project, the Wildcats’ home game against Shakopee on Saturday moved to Eastview High School. Sophomore forward Derrick Sieh, playing his first varsity game, scored two goals as the Wildcats routed the Sabers in their rematch.
George Segar and Nicholas Krahn also scored for the Wildcats, who went up 3-0 at halftime. Kadin Larson, Bland, Ryan Lenertz and Emilio Villasenor Lopez had assists.
Shakopee’s goal Saturday came on a second-half penalty kick.
Eagan plays at Prior Lake at 7:15 p.m. Friday to complete a home-and-home series with the Lakers.
