Boys skaters have a lot to do in a short time

18-game SSC schedule begins this week
A two-month sprint to the South Suburban Conference boys hockey championship begins Thursday night.
Schedule changes brought about by COVID-19 will restrict teams to 18 regular-season games. All will be played within the conference. Teams will play two games a week, usually on Thursdays and Saturdays, through March 13. A yet-to-be-determined playoff will follow.
Lakeville South defends its 2019-20 conference championship. The Cougars were 13-4 in league play, finishing two points ahead of Prior Lake, and went on to win the Section 1AA title.
Here’s a look at the eight teams in the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area:
Apple Valley
Coach: Chris Sikich.
Last season: 7-18-1 overall, 1-9 South Suburban Conference; reached Section 3AA quarterfinals.
First game: at Shakopee, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: The Eagles will build around players such as senior forwards Nate Messerich and Parker Davis, along with junior forward Jace Larson. Seniors Nolan Christy and Sam Nelson are the top returnees on defense. The goalies will be new to the varsity lineup.
Burnsville
Coach: Steve Beaulieu.
Last season: 17-9-2 overall, 10-6-2 SSC; Section 3AA runner-up.
First game: at home vs. Rosemount, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: Forward Kade Nielsen led the Blaze in scoring last season with 48 points (24 goals, 24 assists). But the rest of the roster was senior-dominated, leaving plenty of opportunities for players to step in and contribute. Forwards Anthony Friedman and Jack Holmstrom, along with defensemen Joe Faith, saw a lot of varsity time last season.
Eagan
Coach: Todd Carlson.
Last season: 17-10 overall, 8-9 SSC; reached Section 3AA semifinals.
First game: at home vs. Lakeville South, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: Carlson starts his first season as the Wildcats’ head coach, switching places with Mike Taylor, who will be an assistant coach. Eagan will replace its top eight scorers from last season as well as its starting goalie. Players such as forward Alex Lachenmayer, defenseman Nicholas Krahn and goalie Graeme Edmund will look to lead this year’s team.
Eastview
Coach: Aaron Fulton.
Last season: 13-12-1 overall, 7-9-1 SSC; reached Section 3AA quarterfinals.
First game: at home vs. Farmington, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: The Lightning need to replace their top scorers; everybody who scored more than five points last season graduated. Also gone is last year’s starting goalie, Bennett Weestrand. Building blocks for first-year coach Fulton include forwards Sam Reller, Aydan Griffitts and Gabe Tritschler, and defenseman Sam Groebner.
Farmington
Coach: Scott Macho.
Last season: 6-18-2 overall, 3-13-1 SSC; reached Section 1AA quarterfinals.
First game: at Eastview, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: Few teams are more anxious to start the 2021 season than the Tigers, who were 0-14-1 in their last 15 games of 2019-20 and want to get rid of that memory. Forwards Logan Weierke, Dylan Dodson, Carter Hendrickson and Ryan Holmstrom were among the Tigers’ top six scorers last season and will be asked to supply offense again this year.
Lakeville North
Coach: Jake Taylor.
Last season: 18-8-1 overall, 10-5-1 SSC; reached Section 1AA semifinals.
First game: at Prior Lake, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: The Panthers figure to rely on an experienced group of defensemen as they develop some new scorers. Seniors Mario Gasparini, Ben Monson and Ben Davidson, along with junior Zach Enebak, return on the blue line. Luke Jech, who had 14 points last season, was the leading scorer among the returning forwards. This could be the year Skylar Vetter takes over in the North goal. Vetter, who has signed with the No. 1-ranked University of Minnesota women’s team, played mostly on boys youth teams in Lakeville and was the boys varsity backup goalie last year.
Lakeville South
Coach: Janne Kivihalme.
Last season: 21-9 overall, 13-4 SSC; won South Suburban Conference and Section 1AA.
First game: at Eagan, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: The return of a number of key players from last year’s team makes the Cougars favorites in the South Suburban and Section 1AA again. Two Cougars, defenseman Griffin Ludtke (Nebraska-Omaha) and Cade Ahrenholz (Colorado College) have signed with Division I college programs. Cody Ticen had a 1.90 goals-against average and five shutouts as the starter in net. Senior forward Cam Boche had a 37-point season. Jack Novak scored 31 points in 2019-20 and Jack Malinski, a defenseman, scored 24.
Rosemount
Coach: Rick Saintey.
Last season: 20-7 overall, 12-5 SSC; reached Section 3AA semifinals.
First game: at Burnsville, 7 p.m. Thursday.
Outlook: The Irish have absorbed some losses, including defenseman Jake Ratzlaff (shoulder surgery) and forward Charlie Stramel (joined U.S. National Team Development Program). Back is senior Luke Levandowski, one of the top forwards in the state and a 28-goal scorer last season. Owen Hendrickson and Trevor Brumm are returning forwards. Senior goalie Zach Dosan was the varsity backup last season.
