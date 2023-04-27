Boys lacrosse: SSC stacks up with state’s best

Four teams in conference ranked ninth or higher
An argument could be made for the South Suburban being the strongest high school boys lacrosse conference in Minnesota.
You’d get an argument from a couple other leagues – specifically the Metro West, home of two-time defending state champion Benilde-St. Margaret’s – but the SSC’s case is based on depth. Four teams from the league were in the top nine of last week’s state coaches association rankings, led by Prior Lake and Shakopee at third and fourth. Rosemount was sixth and Farmington was ninth. Two other SSC teams, Lakeville North and Eastview/Apple Valley, were not in the top 10 last week but have defeated teams that were ranked.
A South Suburban Conference team has reached the championship game nine of the last 10 years the state tournament has been held. That includes an all-SSC title game in 2016, when Prior Lake defeated Lakeville North. Prior Lake (three times), Eastview and Eagan are South Suburban teams that have won state championships.
With most teams a few games into their seasons, here’s a look at how teams from the Sun Thisweek and Dakota County Tribune coverage area have fared:
Eastview/Apple Valley
So far, so good in the second year of the co-op program. Eastview/Apple Valley improved to 4-1 with a 5-3 victory at 10th-ranked Bloomington Jefferson on Saturday. The team also has defeated Hill-Murray, Northfield and Duluth, with the only loss against defending state champion Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
Junior midfielder Alex Gilbertson had three goals and one assist in the victory at Jefferson and had 11 points (seven goals, four assists) through four games. Senior attackman Sam Arendt, who has committed to play at Mars Hill University in North Carolina, has three hat tricks in five games and a team-high 11 goals. He also led the team in scoring last season.
Also returning is junior Jaymeson Zackery, who played the majority of the minutes in goal last season. The team’s next game is against Bloomington Kennedy/Burnsville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Apple Valley High School.
Bloomington Kennedy/Burnsville
Also in the second year of a co-op, the combo team is playing an independent schedule this season. The team won its opener 17-5 over Breck before losses to Bloomington Jefferson and Park of Cottage Grove.
None of the team’s top six scorers from last season are back, so it’s up to returning players such as Zac Bizal and Jackson Strowbridge to become the scoring options. Ryan Butala is a returning goalie.
Bloomington Kennedy/Burnsville plays at Eastview/Apple Valley at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Apple Valley High School. It’s the only South Suburban opponent on the schedule for Kennedy/Burnsville.
Eagan
The Wildcats lost their season opener 7-4 on April 20 at St. Thomas Academy, one of the teams they might have to get past in the Section 3 playoffs. Their home opener is 7:30 p.m. Thursday against South Suburban Conference opponent Farmington, a state tournament qualifier last season. Eagan will play host to defending Section 3 champion Woodbury at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Junior midfielder Sam Simon, who had a team-high 34 goals last season, is one of the Wildcats’ top returning players. Other key returnees are senior attackmen Tyler Husby and Zachary Wallraff. Senior senior midfielder Riley Paulus led the team in ground ball recoveries and face-off wins last year. Cole Kottke started in goal against St. Thomas Academy after being the Wildcats’ backup last year.
Farmington
The Tigers got a taste of playoff success last season, reaching the state tournament for the first time. Can that continue? The state coaches seems to think so after putting Farmington ninth in its Week 1 state rankings.
Farmington is 4-0 after defeating Owatonna 10-6 in a non-conference game Monday. The Tigers will play at Eagan in their South Suburban Conference opener at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and are looking for better results within the league. Last year they were 11-7 overall but only 2-5 in conference games.
Farmington’s top three scorers – including All-State player Tyler Kloeckl – have graduated, but plenty of talent remains. Junior midfielder Jack Rosa, a 20-goal scorer last season, has 13 points in the Tigers’ first four games. Tate Rusnacko, Henry Ulrick and Luke Coolidge also have at least 10 points. Midfielder Brandon Farrell and defender Tyler Thill have been among the most proficient players at recovering ground balls. Returning goalie Hayden Houghton is holding opponents below five goals a game.
Lakeville North
The Panthers aren’t ranked in the state’s top 10 – yet. That could change after their 3-0 start, which included a 13-10 victory over seventh-ranked Minnetonka last week. North also routed Northfield 13-2 and Hastings 10-3 going into their South Suburban Conference opener at No. 6-ranked Rosemount on Tuesday.
Lakeville North returns its top three scorers, and six of its top eight, from last year’s 6-8 squad. Senior attackman Austin Winship led the Panthers in scoring last year, followed closely by sophomore attackman Carson Piscitiello and senior Leo Piscitiello. There’s a third Piscitiello brother on the team – Blake, a sophomore attackman who was sixth on the team in scoring last year.
Logan Riley, Drew Mulcahy and Joel Schlauderaff return with varsity experience on defense, and senior Tyler Ahlvers is back as the starting goalie.
Lakeville South
The Cougars hope to be an up-and-coming team with a varsity/junior varsity roster that has just four seniors but 21 players in grades 8-10. After losing their season opener to Rochester Century 9-5, the Cougars opened their South Suburban schedule at Eastview/Apple Valley on Tuesday. They will travel to Breck for a non-conference game at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Blake Bergstrom (defense), Zach Engelson (defense), James Thurnau (goalie), and Wes McDonald (long-stick midfield) are the seniors on the roster. Two of the top underclassmen are sophomores Isaac Larson and Oscar Gerlach, both of whom saw playing time on varsity last season.
Rosemount
The Irish played Lakeville North on Tuesday in a game between teams with aspirations of contending for the South Suburban championship. Rosemount was 12-4 last season and reached the Section 6 championship game before things fell flat in a 15-2 loss to Prior Lake.
Rosemount won two of its first three games of 2023, defeating Bloomington Jefferson 6-5 and Hastings 17-5 before losing to Edina 11-9. Next up for Rosemount, ranked sixth in the state, is a home game against unbeaten Wayzata at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
Top returning players for the Irish include attackmen Matt Dabrowski and Drew Gullickson, who were their two leading scorers last season. Connor Schauer and Cam Johnston are among the returnees in the midfield, while Luca Salak and Sean Swoope saw varsity time on defense. Goalie Aiden Sorsoleil had a .628 save percentage last season, which is considered very good in boys lacrosse.
